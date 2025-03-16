John Abraham's The Diplomat has earned a total of Rs 8.35 crore so far.

John Abraham's recent political thriller, The Diplomat, had a steady box office performance on its second day. Following a moderate opening on March 14, 2025, the film continued its run but showed little change in its numbers.

As per early estimates from Sacnilk.com, The Diplomat earned around Rs 4.35 crore on Saturday, March 15. The film's earnings have shown consistency, with Rs 4 crore on its opening day and a slight increase to Rs 4.35 crore on Saturday.

The Diplomat has earned a total of Rs 8.35 crore so far, with Rs 4.35 crore made on Saturday, March 15.

On the other hand, even after a month in theaters, Chhaava is still going strong. The movie, starring Vicky Kaushal, made Rs 6.92 crore on its fifth Saturday. With a total of Rs 553.67 crore, Chhaava continues to lead and shows no signs of slowing down.

The Diplomat has not been able to surpass the opening day numbers of John Abraham's previous film, Vedaa. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Vedaa was released on August 15, 2024, coinciding with Independence Day. Despite facing tough competition from Stree 2 and Khel Khel Mein at the box office, it managed to earn Rs 6.30 crore on its first day. However, Vedaa ended up being a huge commercial failure, collecting just Rs 22.50 crore net in India, with its opening day being its best performance. Both Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein were overshadowed by Stree 2, which became the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 600 crore mark at the box office.

The Diplomat centers around the story of Uzma Ahmed, portrayed by Sadia Khateeb, who finds herself trapped in Pakistan after being tricked into marriage. John Abraham plays the role of Indian diplomat J.P. Singh, who plays a pivotal part in her rescue. Directed by Shivam Nair, the political thriller is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series, John Abraham under JA Entertainment, along with Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films, and Sameer Dixit, Jatish Varma, Rakesh Dang from Fortune Pictures/Seeta Films.