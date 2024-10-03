Twitter
Bollywood

The Delhi Files The Bengal Chapter: Vivek Agnihotri divides his third instalment into two parts, will release in...

Vivek Agnihotri announced the release date of his third instalment of the Files series, and the movie will be divided into two parts.

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 03:56 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

The Delhi Files
National Award-winning filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri on Thursday announced that his next christened “The Delhi Files - The Bengal Chapter” is all set to release on August 15, next year. He also revealed that the film will be in two parts with “The Bengal Chapter” being the first installment. 

Agnihotri, who has made films such as “The Tashkent Files,” “The Kashmir Files,” and “The Vaccine War,” took to X, formerly called Twitter to make the announcement.

The filmmaker shared a poster featuring a silhouette of a child raising hands towards the national emblem shown in the background.

The caption read: “MARK YOUR CALENDAR: August 15, 2025. After years of research, the story of #TheDelhiFiles is too powerful for one part. We’re excited to bring you The Bengal Chapter – the first of two parts, unveiling a significant chapter in our history.”

“The Delhi Files” features Agnihotri's wife Pallavi Joshi, who is also co-producing the film. The other cast members include Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Puneet Issar, Babbu Maan, Govind Namdev and Palomi Ghosh, among others.

Agnihotri reportedly immersed himself in a wealth of literature, reading over 100 books and more than 200 articles related to the historical events that form the backbone of his film. He and his team also traveled across 20 states for research, studying over 7000+ research pages and 1000 above archived articles beyond books.

Other details of the film are still kept under wraps.

Agnihotri made his directorial debut in 2005 with the crime thriller “Chocolate”, a remake of the 1995 Hollywood neo-noir crime thriller “The Usual Suspects”. He then made “Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal”, “Hate Story”, “Buddha In A Traffic Jam”, “Zidd” and “Junooniyat”

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from IANS)

