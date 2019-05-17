The curious case of Deepika Padukone's relationship with Ranbir Kapoor and his parents

Headlines

Meet man who worked in Rs 5,77,000 crore company, now joins Byju’s in key role

Anil Sharma compares Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 with Ramayana and Mahabharata: Watch

Tomato prices to come down to Rs 50 per kg from August 15 in these cities

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

Asia Cup 2023: Rishabh Pant shares update on KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer's 'comeback'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

Asia Cup 2023: Rishabh Pant shares update on KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer's 'comeback'

Diabetes tips: Spices to control blood sugar levels

Caffeine Intake: How consuming too much caffeine can effect your health

7 yoga asanas for hypothyroidism

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav To Abhishek Malhan, Emotional Bonds Witnessed This Season

Terrorist Javed Mattoo's brother Rayees Mattoo hoists tricolour, tells him to ditch Pakistan

Anil Sharma compares Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 with Ramayana and Mahabharata: Watch

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

'Who are they?': Sameer Wankhede says he doesn't know who Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone are, calls himself 'man of law'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

The curious case of Deepika Padukone's relationship with Ranbir Kapoor and his parents

In 11 years, the Chhapaak actress’ equation with the khandaan has done a 360-degree turn. And, it’s all for the better

article-main
Latest News

Meena Iyer

Updated: May 17, 2019, 06:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Circa 2008. Deepika Padukone was good friends with Ranbir Kapoor. She often spent time with the Saawariya boy at his residence, Krishna Raj on Pali Hill. Her equation with his parents, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor, at that point was starched (kadak). The seniors were as warm to her as they were to their son’s other pals, who hung out at their bungalow.  However, they definitely maintained a distance.

Fast forward to 2010: Deepika and Ranbir stopped being good friends and the Kapoors also saw little of her.

The equation worsened when the former and Sonam K Ahuja took a dig at RK junior on an episode of Koffee With Karan. The seniors were  hurt because DP and Sonam openly slighted their son on national television.

But, time is a great healer. 

DP moved into a committed relationship with Ranveer Singh, just like Ranbir moved on with his life and girlfriends.

And being the perfect goodwill ambassador that she is, the svelte star took it upon herself to mend all her previous relationships. 

During the making of Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha (2015), Deepika and Ranbir’s relationship evolved; it made way for a mature friendship. As a result, the Kapoors also warmed up to her. Both the seniors were candid about their appreciation for the Bengaluru girl, who was ruling Bollywood.

Last year when Padmaavat released, Rishi was full of praise for the movie. Neetu and he loved Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji in the movie. Besides articulating their feelings to the maker of Padmaavat, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, whose work they applauded the most, the Kapoor couple made it a point to send flowers and a note to Deepika.


(Clockwise from left) The pic that Neetu Kapoor posted after Deepika visited her and Rishi Kapoor in New York; Last year, the Kapoors sent flowers and a note to Deepika after Padmaavat’s release; Deepika flaunts a bracelet that was gifted by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

The latter shared her note on her social media handle. “Excellent work. So very proud of you... Love Neetu and Rishi Kapoor,” the handwritten note read. The actress also shared a picture of the bouquet and card the star couple had sent.

Few knew that the leggy lass’ husband, Ranveer, too, had received a note and bouquet from Rishi and Neetu because he didn’t really go out there to mention it. But the Kapoors had loved him equally in the film and he acknowledged their appreciation to them over a phone call.

That be as it may, earlier this week Deepika, who was in New York for her MET Gala appearance, made it a point to visit Ranbir's parents who are currently residing there. This time, Neetu shared adorable pictures of the three of them — Rishi, Deepika and her — hugging and smiling. She wrote on her Instagram, “Such a fun evening with adorable Deepika Padukone. Gave lot of love and warmth.” A few days later, the Chhapaak actress posted an image of an adorable bracelet, which was gifted to her by Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is a jewellery designer. She shared a picture of her wearing the bijouterie, tagging both Neetu as well as Riddhima and wrote ‘Blessings & good wishes...’

Like they say, if you will it, you can make it happen. Kudos to Deepika and, of course, to the Kapoors, too. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet India's third richest man with net worth Rs 258000 crore, only behind Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

Delhi Services Bill, 6 others get President’s assent, become laws

Watch: Rohit Sharma visits Tirupati Balaji temple with wife Ritika Sajdeh ahead of Asia Cup 2023

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Uttarakhand, Bihar, UP for next few days; check full list here

Chaleya: Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara's charming chemistry in Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao, Anirudh's Jawan song impresses fans

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE