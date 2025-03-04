BOLLYWOOD
Amitabh Bachchan recently opened up about his struggles via his blog and shared how he has trouble memorising his lines. The veteran superstar also revealed how he sometimes calls his directors late at night and asks for a second chance to do his scenes better.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan might still be an active member of the film and television industry but because he is 82 years old, there are some challenges that he faces due to his age. Amitabh Bachchan recently opened up about his struggles via his blog and shared how he has trouble memorising his lines. The veteran superstar also revealed how he sometimes calls his directors late at night and asks for a second chance to do his scenes better, reflecting on how fame is momentary.
"Meetings and meetings and meetings abound for work to come, and this makes it a test, a challenge what to take, what to refute, what to politely refuse. The point is that the discussions eventually end up with the topic of the Film Industry, and its functioning and the State it is in, none of which I am conversant with AT ALL," Amitabh Bachchan wrote.
The veteran superstar further wrote, "The concern has ever been, what is the work I am getting and will I or shall I be able to do justice to it, what happens after that is a blur. The Production, the Costs, the Marketing, the Exhibition .. et all .. just an unknown non-understandable dark, blur."
"And as you age, it’s not just the hurdle of the lines one has to memorise, it’s the multiple age-related contingencies that need to be followed to be able to deliver — deliver content as asked. And then you come home and realise the several errors made and how to repair them .. a midnight call to the Director to be given another chance to improve or correct," Big B added.
"Another day has gone, another writing has come, another meeting with the Ef has been initiated at the GOJ, and another apprehension still rules. Will they be there or not? And there is a feel and notice that the enthu of the well-wishers gradually diminishes. It has to — professionals fade away in time, when the sport does not support the talent and performance they leave, when the actor faces the face that does not face the audience face .. they go. It shall be with all. No matter what is said to the contrary, the cycle of life never stops," the blog read.
