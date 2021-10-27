Headlines

The comparison of a kid Zaryan Thapar with Taimur Ali Khan leaves internet divided

The photo caption suggested that Zaryan Thapar is Taimur Ali Khan's doppelganger. However, a section of netizens wasn't pleased with the comparison.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2021, 01:15 PM IST

Netizens have a way of finding out celebrity doppelgangers. But what if we tell you that social media users recently found a doppelganger of a star kid, one of the most adorable little ones in B-town, and also a favourite among the paps. Yes, we are talking about none other than Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's munchkin, their first son, Taimur Ali Khan. 

At the time Kareena gave birth to Taimur, there was a frenzy among the celebrity couple's fans to get a glimpse of the little one. And ever since, Taimur has been clicked by paps every time he has stepped out of his home in Mumbai. From the airport, birthday parties to visiting his mom at the hospital when she gave birth to his brother Jeh Ali Khan, Taimur has been all over the media since his birth. Kareena, Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and even Taimur's half-sibling Sara Ali Khan too miss no opportunity to share photos of him on social media as a treat for the internet users. 

Now, celebrity pap Viral Bhayani on Wednesday took to his Instagram handle to share a side-by-side photo of Taimur Ali Khan with another adorable little munchkin named Zaryan Thapar. 

While the caption in the photo suggested that Zaryan is Taimur's doppelganger, and a section of social media users agreed with the pap, another section of users objected to the comparisons made and asked for it to stop. 

"Now we can see two cute kids," wrote an Instagram user. "Cute," commented another. On the other hand, objecting to the companion, a user wrote, "Please spare children", while another commented, "Spare that kid please... Stop comparing they are just 3-4 yrs old."

See the post here:


While not much is known about Zaryan, but one thing is for sure, the two kids are their own persons and both are rather cute! Isn't it.

