'The clock had stopped...,' Sutapa Sikdar remembers late husband Irrfan Khan on his death anniversary

Irrfan Khan passed away last year on April 29, 2020. The 'Angrezi Medium' actor was battling cancer for two years until he succumbed to it. The actor was laid to rest at a Versova burial ground in Mumbai and his last rites were carried out by his sons Babil and Ayaan.

Talking about Irrfan's body of work, well, he what can one say but this that it left a lasting impression of the minds and hearts of the audience so much so that when Irrfan breathed his last, the news about his death felt like a personal loss to every citizen of the country and even to film fraternity members beyond borders.

He was seen in shows like 'Chanakya', 'Chandrakanta' and 'Shrikant' after which he debuted in Bollywood with the movie 'Salaam Bombay!'. His last film that released in theatres was 'Angrezi Medium'.

On Irrfan's death anniversary today, remembering the late actor his wife Sutapa Sikdar penned down an emotional note for her husband. Sutapa took to her Facebook handle and shared some moments from his last days.

Sutapa wrote, "People living deeply have no fear of death”… Anaïs Ninyour favourite poet Irrfan. Last year tonight me and my friends sang songs for you, all your favorite songs. The nurses were looking at us strangely as they were used to religious chants in critical times but I had overdone that for you irrfan morning evening and night for two years and since they told me it was time I wanted you to go with memories you loved …so we sang songs….next day you left for the next station I hope you knew where to get down without me.. 363 days eight thousand seven hundred and twelve hours..when each second is counted, how exactly does one swim this huge ocean of time. The clock had stopped At 11.11 on 29th april for me .…irrfan you had a keen interest in mystery of numbers . .and funny you had three 11's on your final day . some say actually many say this is a very mystical number 11/11/11. How does one walk ahead the pandemic just adds to the anxiety, fear and pain."

She continued, "The days went by with umpteen responsibilities some extremely new ones like signature galore for changing of name. My fingers kept stopping on that how could I just take his name away and make it sutapa, I was unable to sign took a day off and the name game played on my mind. Like a film in a projector. i remember sitting outside NSD late evening ..beautiful girls from kathak kendra floating out ..they were all very well dressed up unlike us we were always in our blue trackpant and sky blue t shirt ..both boys and girls wore the same …and you mispronounced my name and I tried to correct and rubbed it in as usual my permanent thing that north Indians are so stupid and they only can pronounce sunny Vicky Rahul type names and proceed to kake ki dukaan in gol chakkar to have ek bata do chai ….its been a long journey of correcting each other spanning a life time. fighting arguing laughing evolving together. you were the loner in a crowd. And now a whole crowd has followed you up there ..by the way OM from the tea stall in the nukkad went some years back has he made a chai ka stall up there? are you having ek bata do chai there. and are drinking water from the running streams?"

"All of you stay in peace remember us that we loved you, all of you. And remember all of you is missed by some one or the other ..all your families grieve ..may you all rest in peace! I hope there is enough space I hope some of you will forgive us for not been able to give a respectable cremation.#irrfan#NSD#nationbleeding#wearesorry#restinpeace," Sutapa concluded the post.