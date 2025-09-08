Add DNA as a Preferred Source
The Chase teaser: MS Dhoni appears with R Madhavan, leaves fans speculating about making Bollywood debut

In the teaser shared on R Madhavan’s Instagram, both Salman and him are seen in black uniforms, sunglasses, and armed like elite task force officers, ready for an intense mission.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 01:48 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

The Chase teaser: MS Dhoni appears with R Madhavan, leaves fans speculating about making Bollywood debut
Image credit: Instagram
MS Dhoni might be making waves off the cricket field, but is he heading to Bollywood? The question is trending after the former India captain appeared alongside actor R. Madhavan in a high-octane teaser titled The Chase.

In the teaser shared on Madhavan’s Instagram, both are seen in black uniforms, sunglasses, and armed like elite task force officers, ready for an intense mission. The post was captioned: "One mission. Hold on tight a crazy, explosive chase is about to start. The teaser for The Chase is now available. Vasan Bala is the director. Coming soon."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

While the clip looks like a film teaser, reports suggest that the project is actually a slick advertisement rather than a movie. Details are being kept under wraps, leaving fans curious.

Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in August 2020, continues to play in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings. He played his final IPL match in May 2025 and remains one of the most celebrated captains in cricket history, having led India to the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 Cricket World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy. He is also an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army, a rank bestowed upon him in 2011.

Even off the field, the ‘Captain Cool’ continues to make headlines, and this teaser has left fans eagerly anticipating what he’s up to next.

