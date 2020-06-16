'The calmest minds can snap and NOBODY is an island': TV actor Ayesha Kapoor Adlakha remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

TV actor Ayesha Kapoor Adlakha who was a friend and colleague of Sushant Singh Rajput remembered the late actor on her Instagram account and recounted her fond memories with him. Sushant died by suicide in his Bandra home. His funeral was held at Vile Parle yesterday and was attended by some of his friends from the industry. He was 34 years old and was reportedly suffering from depression.

Taking to her Instagram, Ayesha wrote, "The very FIRST time I met him was at his Bandra house and we spoke about suicide. I remember us looking down from his balcony which was quite a few stories up and he asked what it would feel like if we jumped. It catapulted us into a conversation about the value of life, the need for the thrill, the purpose of existence- stuff I've loved since I was a teenager. It was an enthralling conversation, we laughed, we drank and I went back home with my friends."

She further added, "After that night, every time we would hang out, we would find ourselves cornering away from the crowd and delving deep into an existential conversation. There would be some spiritual question or dilemma plaguing him that would get my gears going. He was a refreshing beat amongst my friends in/of the industry and I found our heated arguments and chats characteristic of the curious mind that he had. Of course, we would make fun of each other's appetite for mental masturbation. We'd laugh about our midnight epiphanies and then go our separate ways till we bumped into each other again."

She ended her condolence saying, "I just cannot wrap my head around what's happened. I don't know the words he used in his head. I wish he had a bouncing board to stop him in his tracks. It just goes to show that the strongest, woke-est, most stable individuals can be at-risk mentally. The calmest minds can snap and NOBODY is an island. @sushantsinghrajput was not an island. Some timely help could've prevented this. Ask yourself, do you need to talk?⁣"