The Buckingham Murders trailer: Kareena Kapoor investigates child's murder amid communal riots, fans say Bebo nailed it

Directed by Hansal Mehta, the murder mystery The Buckingham Murders will release in cinemas on September 13. The film also marks Kareena Kapoor Khan's production debut.

The makers unveiled the trailer of Kareena Kapoor Khan's next film The Buckingham Murders on Tuesday, September 9. The murder-mystery thriller is directed by Hansal Mehta, who has previously made critically-acclaimed films and series such as Shahid, Aligarh, Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story, and Scoop.

In The Buckingham Murders, Kareena Kapoor plays a detective named Jasmeet Bhamra. She is seen investigating the murder of a 10-year-old Sikh child in a small English town Wycombe. After she arrests a suspected Muslim teenager in connection with the murder, communal riots erupt in the area and Kareena's character is blamed for the same. She must navigate the animosity against her and find out the real killer in the secretive neighbourhood. The gripping, intriguing trailer also hints that Kareena is expressing grief of losing one of her loved ones.

The trailer has highly impressed the netizens, who showered their praise on Kareena's performance. One of them wrote, "Bebo nailed it", while another added, "OMG goosebumps, please give National Award to Kareena right away." "It's heartening to see Kareena Kapoor taking on a challenging role. SRK, Kareena ,Deepika, Aishwarya, and Kajol are actors with immense potential; therefore, they should undertake more complex characters to showcase their talent", read another comment.

In an interview with Variety in 2023, the Jab We Met actress shared how her role is inspired by the Kate Winslet's titular character in Mare of Easttown. She said, "I love Mare of Easttown and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I've really been dying to do. So we've molded a little bit on those lines, she plays a detective cop in that."

Apart from Kareena, The Buckingham Murders also stars Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, Assad Raja, Prabhleen Sandhu, Sanjeev Mehra, Adwoa Akoto, and Zain Hussain. The film also marks the actress's production debut. She has bankrolled the film along with Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. The Buckingham Murders releases in cinemas on September 13.

READ | India's richest filmmaker is worth Rs 33000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Amitabh; it's not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.