The Buckingham Murders teaser: Detective Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a mission to solve a child's murder case

Headlined by Kareena Kapoor Khan and helmed by Hansal Mehta, the crime mystery thriller The Buckingham Murders will release in theatres on September 13.

The teaser of Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming film The Buckingham Murders was unveiled on Tuesday, August 20. The crime mystery thriller has Kareena playing a detective sergeant named Jasmeet Bhamra, who must solve the murder case of a young child. The intriguing teaser hints that Kareena's character too has lost one of her loved ones.

Apart from Kareena, the upcoming film also stars Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, Assad Raja, Prabhleen Sandhu, Sanjeev Mehra, Adwoa Akoto, and Zain Hussain. The 61-seconds teaser has impressed the audiences. While one netizen wrote, "National Award loaded for Kareena Kapoor Khan", another added, "Got goosebump after watching Bebo's last expression. Expression queen is back."

Written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor and Raghav Raj Kakker, the film had its world premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival in October 2023, and opened the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023. Hansal Mehta, who has previously made critically-acclaimed films and series such as Shahid, Aligarh, Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story, and Scoop, serves as the director. Presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobhaa Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan herself, The Buckingham Murders releases in cinemas on September 13.

After the Hansal Mehta directorial, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Singham Again. It is the threequel in the Singham series and the next chapter in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Slated to release on November 1, the action film also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff in the leading roles.

Singham Again will clash at the box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on the occasion of Diwali. The Anees Bazmee-directed horror comedy features Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, and Madhuri Dixit Nene. Vidya Balan is also back in the series as Manjulika, the character she was seen playing in Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa in 2007.

