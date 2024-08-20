The Buckingham Murders teaser: Detective Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a mission to solve a child's murder case

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

National Award-winning Bengali filmmaker Utpalendu Chakraborty passes away at 76 after cardiac arrest

DNA TV Show: Will President's rule be imposed in West Bengal amid uproar over Kolkata doctor rape-murder case?

Kylian Mbappe files Rs 511 crore complaint against former club PSG over…

Fawad Khan to finally return to Indian theatres? Actor's biggest hit The Legend of Maula Jatt to release here on...

Mpox scare: AIIMS Delhi issues protocol for handling patients amid global surge in cases

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
National Award-winning Bengali filmmaker Utpalendu Chakraborty passes away at 76 after cardiac arrest

National Award-winning Bengali filmmaker Utpalendu Chakraborty passes away at 76 after cardiac arrest

DNA TV Show: Will President's rule be imposed in West Bengal amid uproar over Kolkata doctor rape-murder case?

DNA TV Show: Will President's rule be imposed in West Bengal amid uproar over Kolkata doctor rape-murder case?

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

10 best films of Salim-Javed

10 best films of Salim-Javed

Highest-grossing films of Shraddha Kapoor, here's where Stree 2 stands

Highest-grossing films of Shraddha Kapoor, here's where Stree 2 stands

IAS Tina Dabi: Where is UPSC topper currently posted?

IAS Tina Dabi: Where is UPSC topper currently posted?

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बात�ें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
States with most alcohol consumption by girls

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

Most expensive Lamborghini supercars in the world: Check prices, features and more

Most expensive Lamborghini supercars in the world: Check prices, features and more

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

National Award-winning Bengali filmmaker Utpalendu Chakraborty passes away at 76 after cardiac arrest

National Award-winning Bengali filmmaker Utpalendu Chakraborty passes away at 76 after cardiac arrest

Fawad Khan to finally return to Indian theatres? Actor's biggest hit The Legend of Maula Jatt to release here on...

Fawad Khan to finally return to Indian theatres? Actor's biggest hit The Legend of Maula Jatt to release here on...

This actor gave multiple hits, was sent to mental asylum; then vanished suddendly, is missing for more than 20 years

This actor gave multiple hits, was sent to mental asylum; then vanished suddendly, is missing for more than 20 years

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

The Buckingham Murders teaser: Detective Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a mission to solve a child's murder case

Headlined by Kareena Kapoor Khan and helmed by Hansal Mehta, the crime mystery thriller The Buckingham Murders will release in theatres on September 13.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 06:34 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The Buckingham Murders teaser: Detective Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a mission to solve a child's murder case
The Buckingham Murders teaser/YouTube screengrab
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The teaser of Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming film The Buckingham Murders was unveiled on Tuesday, August 20. The crime mystery thriller has Kareena playing a detective sergeant named Jasmeet Bhamra, who must solve the murder case of a young child. The intriguing teaser hints that Kareena's character too has lost one of her loved ones.

Apart from Kareena, the upcoming film also stars Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, Assad Raja, Prabhleen Sandhu, Sanjeev Mehra, Adwoa Akoto, and Zain Hussain. The 61-seconds teaser has impressed the audiences. While one netizen wrote, "National Award loaded for Kareena Kapoor Khan", another added, "Got goosebump after watching Bebo's last expression. Expression queen is back." 

Written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor and Raghav Raj Kakker, the film had its world premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival in October 2023, and opened the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023. Hansal Mehta, who has previously made critically-acclaimed films and series such as Shahid, Aligarh, Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story, and Scoop, serves as the director. Presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobhaa Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan herself, The Buckingham Murders releases in cinemas on September 13.

After the Hansal Mehta directorial, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Singham Again. It is the threequel in the Singham series and the next chapter in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Slated to release on November 1, the action film also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff in the leading roles.

Singham Again will clash at the box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on the occasion of Diwali. The Anees Bazmee-directed horror comedy features Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, and Madhuri Dixit Nene. Vidya Balan is also back in the series as Manjulika, the character she was seen playing in Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa in 2007. 

READ | This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

CCPA imposes Rs 300000 penalty on this UPSC coaching in Delhi for...

CCPA imposes Rs 300000 penalty on this UPSC coaching in Delhi for...

Union Minister Jitendra Singh asks UPSC chairman to cancel advertisement related to lateral entry on directions of...

Union Minister Jitendra Singh asks UPSC chairman to cancel advertisement related to lateral entry on directions of...

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Northern Railway doctors protest outside Nirman Bhawan in Delhi

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Northern Railway doctors protest outside Nirman Bhawan in Delhi

Watch: Vijay Varma whistles as Shraddha Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon groove to 'Aaj Ki Raat' at Stree 2 success

Watch: Vijay Varma whistles as Shraddha Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon groove to 'Aaj Ki Raat' at Stree 2 success

Abhishek Banerjee issues clarification on reports of him 'fired' by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions: 'Decision was...'

Abhishek Banerjee issues clarification on reports of him 'fired' by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions: 'Decision was...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

Most expensive Lamborghini supercars in the world: Check prices, features and more

Most expensive Lamborghini supercars in the world: Check prices, features and more

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Amban's gifts to daughter-in-laws: Rs 451 crore necklace for Shloka Mehta, Radhika gets..

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Amban's gifts to daughter-in-laws: Rs 451 crore necklace for Shloka Mehta, Radhika gets..

This actor gave multiple hits, was sent to mental asylum; then vanished suddendly, is missing for more than 20 years

This actor gave multiple hits, was sent to mental asylum; then vanished suddendly, is missing for more than 20 years

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement