Helmed by Hansal Mehta and headlined by Kareena Kapoor Khan, The Buckingham Murders will start streaming on Netflix from November 8.

Headlined by Kareena Kapoor Khan, the murder mystery slow-burn thriller The Buckingham Murders was released in cinemas on September 13. The film received mostly positive reviews from the audiences and critics for Kareena's strong performance, the intriguing screenplay, and Hansal Mehta's brilliant direction.

Around two months after its release, The Buckingham Murders will start streaming on Netflix from November 8. The streaming giant took to its social media handles on Wednesday and made the announcement. Along with sharing the poster, Netflix India wrote, "Here’s a tip-off: The Buckingham Murders is coming to Netflix on 8 November."

The film also marks Kareena Kapoor Khan's debut as a producer. She has produced the movie along with Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor. The Hansal Mehta directorial also features Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, Assad Raja, Prabhleen Sandhu, Sanjeev Mehra, Adwoa Akoto, and Zain Hussain.

In The Buckingham Murders, Kareena plays a cop who has lost her son, after which she moves to a small town and investigates the death of a child. Many viewers compared it to Mare of Easttown, in which Kate Winslet plays a detective in a small town investigating a gruesome murder while battling with personal tragedy.

When Hansal Mehta was asked about these comparisons, he rubbished such comparisons and told DNA, "I watched Mare of Easttown and I knew (this will happen). The grieving mother is a universal emotion. These people who find these very heavy parallels between the two are very reductive in their thinking. It’s a sign of mediocre and lazy thinking. These comparisons are done to cover up your laziness. You begin to sound very intelligent ki ‘maine yeh pakda’. But you have caught nothing.”

"The story was written in 2018 and it was pitched to me by Aseem Arora on the sets of Chhalaang. So, are we saying that Mare of Easttown has stolen Aseem’s story? I am flattered actually, as should Kareena be. It’s Kate Winslet and Mare of Easttown so to be compared to that is fine. But to say it’s a rip off and all that is just a sign of mean and lazy thinking", he concluded.

