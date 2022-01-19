'The boss is out': Amitabh Bachchan drops uber-cool pic, Sourav Ganguly reacts

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has been ruling social media with his pictures and videos. The actor often shares photos and videos in order to give a glimpse of his personal life to his fans.

Amitabh Bachchan recently got back to the work. On Wednesday, he posted a super-cool picture of himself in which he can be seen wearing a blue outfit with the word ‘fog’ written on his sweatshirt. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “... yup .. you’re damn right .. no fog in the city .. MUMBAI is in the bright .. just brighten us all to be devoid of the void of this COVOID .. err .. you know what I mean.”

In no time, his post was flooded with likes and comments. Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly also commented on the pic. He wrote, “The boss is out ...age is just a number for him.” On his comment, Big B replied, “got to get going .. idle for too long.”

One of his fans mentioned, “You are The inspiration,” the second one said, “Nice sir ji please reply one time sir.” The third one mentioned, “So much Cold here... Sending you warm love best wishes! “

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mr. Bachchan will be seen sharing screen space with Neena Gupta in ‘Goodbye’. Apart from this, he will be seen in ‘Brahmastra’, the film that also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He will be seen in ‘Runway 34’, ‘Jhund’ and ‘The Intern’ remake in his kitty.