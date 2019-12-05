'The Body' song 'Khuda Haafiz': Emraan Hashmi is back in his element and this time with Arijit Singh's magical voice

Just try and imagine what could happen when Emraan Hashmi portrays his romantic side, in Arijit Singh's voice? The magic is quite visible in Emraan's upcoming movie The Body's latest song Khuda Haafiz.

It is a given now that Arijit can make you relive the pain which comes along with love, and still make it sound beautiful. He manages to do the same in The Body's song Khuda Haafiz, through Emraan Hashmi.

The song has lyrics like 'Beete lamhon ko phir se jeene ke liye juda hona zaruri hai samjha kar,' followed by 'Khuda Haafiz Oh Mere Yaara Mile Ya Na Mile Dobara, Rahunga Main Sada Tera'. While the tunes by Arko keep you hooked, there is another line, 'Paas nahi tu phir bhi sabse kareeb hai,' which just explains separation from something/someone you once loved. Manoj Muntashir and Arko are to be credited for the same.

Emraan Hashmi, of course, is back in his element. There is a sequence in the video, which shows him about to make love to Vedhika's character. The scene is a clean one, and he is further seen romancing the character in many scenes which is relatable to every romantic couple out there.

Watch the song here:

The Body also features Rishi Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipalia in lead roles. It marks Rishi's comeback in Bollywood after getting treated for cancer.