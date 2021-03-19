'The Big Bull' trailer: Abhishek Bachchan leaves an impressive mark with his look and mannerisms

The trailer for The Big Bull is finally out and it's worth the wait. Starring Abhishek Bachchan in the titular role, the actor plays a stock market broker who changes the face of the share bazaar in India. Loosely based on the life and times of Harshad Mehta, Abhishek plays the part by looking the part first as a Gujarati businessman with twinkling eyes who dreams big.

The trailer is packed with powerful dialogues and 'wow' moments by Abhishek who left no stone unturned in getting into the skin of his character. Nikita Dutta plays his love interest who is also shown in the trailer. Ileana D'Cruz plays the journalist based on Sucheta Dalal who wrote the book on Harshad Mehta.

Check out the trailer below:

The Big Bull also stars Soham Shah, Ram Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles and Mahesh Manjrekar in a special appearance.

The film is directed by Kookie Gulati and directed by Ajay Devgn & Anand Pandit. The Big Bull is set to be a Disney+ Hotstar release and will stream from April 8, 2021.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Abhishek had spoken about The Big Bull streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. He said in 2020, "There is nothing greater than the joy of being able to entertain someone through movies and great storytelling. And that’s exactly what The Big Bull will do it will keep audiences hooked till the very end. I’m glad that the movie will launch on a platform like Disney+ Hotstar VIP where people from across the country will be able to enjoy it upon release."