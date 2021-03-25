'The Big Bull' song 'Ishq Namazaa': Abhishek Bachchan and Nikita Dutta's love stands the test of time in soulful track

Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'The Big Bull; makers released the first song of the film today titled 'Ishq Namazaa'. Essaying the role of Hemant Shah, a stockbroker, Abhishek shares the screen with his co-star Nikita Dutta in the soulful track.

The song has been created to portray the loving relationship between Abhishek and Nikita, who plays his wife in the film. 'Ishq Namazaa' displays the real strength of their bond that stands the test of time. The profound song is sung by one of the most celebrated singers, Ankit Tiwari, and is composed by Gourob Dasgupta with lyrics penned by Kunwar Juneja.

The song beautifully captures the characters in their present time and flashback as to when their romance first blossomed.

Talking about the song, Director Kookie Gulati said, "It was very important for us to show Hemant Shah's relationship with his wife as she was one of the key people who were part of his entire journey. When I first heard 'Ishq Namazaa', I just knew that it is a perfect fit to share this story of love and both Abhishek and Nikita have showcased beautiful chemistry. I am really looking forward to the audiences to see a glimpse of their beautiful relationship through this song."

'The Big Bull' directed by Kookie Gulati is produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit. Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma team up as co-producers. The movie is all set to stream exclusively for the subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium on April 8, 2021.

'The Big Bull' is based on Harshad Mehta's story, which, before the film, was shown on screen by director Hansal Mehta in his web series 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' that featured Gujarati actor Pratik Gandhi.