'The Big Bull': Abhishek Bachchan starrer produced by Ajay Devgn gets release date

Abhishek Bachchan has several movies in his kitty now. The actor, who was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan, has been shooting for the anthology Ludo. The film helmed by Anurag Basu also has Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Suresh Saraf and Pearle Maaney. Now. Abhishek has been shooting for The Big Bull directed by Kookie Gulati, which is based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta and his financial crimes during the 90s.

Now, Abhishek took to his social media pages and announced the release date of The Big Bull. Yes, the film is hitting the screens on October 23, 2020. He also shared the poster, in which the actor sports a dapper look as he is suited up in style.

AB tweeted the poster with a caption stating, "#TheBigBull releases on 23rd October!! Stay Tuned @Ileana_Official @s0humshah @nikifyinglife @anandpandit63 @kookievgulati @KumarMangat @ajaydevgn @ADFFilms @Meena_Iyer@vicky1980 #TheBigBullOn23rdOctober"

Check it out below:

The Big Bull also stars Ileana D'Cruz and Nikita Dutta as the female leads. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn under his home banner Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Anand Pandit Motion Pictures.

Earlier talking about the film, a source told Mumbai Mirror, "It is based on real events that took place between 1990 and 2000 and changed India’s financial fabric. Ajay loved the subject and immediately agreed to back it. Ileana has a very strong role in the film but isn’t paired opposite Abhishek."

Ajay and Abhishek have collaborated after a long time.