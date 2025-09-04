The Bengal Files: Vivek Agnihotri's controversial film faces trouble, Mauritius, UAE, Singapore, Malaysia won't release movie due to..

Vivek Agnihotri's upcoming film, The Bengal Files, is facing a major hurdle in overseas release. The Mithun Chakraborthy, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumar-starrer is postponed in Mauritius, the UAE, Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong.

Vivek Agnihotri's upcoming film, The Bengal Files, is already making headlines for its bold, controversial content, and now the story of Bengal has hit another roadblock. The movie is facing a delay in the international release due to censorship issues, and the movie won't be released on the scheduled date of September 5. While the film is set to premiere in India, the censorship approvals in several key territories like Mauritius, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong have been put on hold.

As per the media reports, the production team informed that the film has not yet received clearance from the censor board in Mauritius, postponing the release indefinitely. Even in the UAE, Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong, the film is still under review. The said regions have strict content approval processes, especially for films that address politically or socially sensitive topics.