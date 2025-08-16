The Bengal Files trailer: Vivek Agnihotri vows to expose haunting, forgotten chapter of Hindu genocide

Set against the turbulent backdrop of Bengal’s political violence, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s upcoming film The Bengal Files draws from real incidents and testimonies, promising to present stories rarely discussed in mainstream narratives.

The much-awaited trailer of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s upcoming film The Bengal Files was unveiled on Saturday (August 16) at a grand launch event in Kolkata.

The trailer opens with powerful dialogues that set the tone for the film. A voice declares, “Yeh Pachim Bangal hai, yaha do constitution chalta hai, ek Hinduao ka, ek Musalmanon ka.” Another adds, “Sirf Zameen ka tukda nahi, Bharat ka lighthouse hai Bangal.” Towards the end, the trailer questions, “Kyu azaadi ke 80 saal baad bhi hum ussi communal politics se ladh rahe hai? Kya hum aazad hai?” These lines underline the film’s central theme — the deep scars of communal conflict that continue to shape Bengal’s identity.

The Bengal Files is written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek himself. The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Simratt Kaur, and Darshan Kumarr in pivotal roles. It is part of Agnihotri’s “Files” trilogy, which includes The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files.

Speaking at the launch, Agnihotri described the film as “a wake-up call”. He said, “We will not let Bengal become another Kashmir. That is why we chose Kolkata for the trailer launch — to remain authentic to Bengal’s untold story. If Kashmir hurt you, Bengal will haunt you.” Producer Abhishek Agarwal echoed the sentiment, calling the film “a sincere and uncompromising effort to bring forth the buried truths and forgotten history of Bengal.”

The cast also shared their thoughts. Pallavi Joshi said the film is “an attempt to take the audience closer to a haunting reality society must confront,” while Mithun Chakraborty called it “everything the audience never expected,” adding that the character he portrays brings him even closer to the people. With themes of identity, politics, and forgotten history at its heart, The Bengal Files is positioned as both a cinematic experience and a bold social commentary.

The film is slated for release on September 5, 2025.