The makers of The Bengal Files, previously titled The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter, released the teaser on Thursday, June 12. The political drama features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Puneet Issar, Darshan Kumaar, and Pallavi Joshi among others. It is the third and final installment in Vivek Agnihotri's Files trilogy based on modern Indian history, following The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. Based on the 1946 Great Calcutta killings, The Bengal Files explores the communal violence in undivided Bengal during the 1940s, including events like Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots.

After the teaser was unveiled, it received mixed reactions on social media. While some people praised it for showcasing the hard hitting truth about the Hindu genocide in Bengal, most netizens slammed Vivek Agnihotri for making another 'propaganda' film. One user wrote, "Shame on you, Vivek Agnihotri. You’ve turned filmmaking into a propaganda machine. First The Delhi Files, now suddenly The Bengal Files - all to suit the ruling party's narrative. Bengal doesn’t need your twisted storytelling. Stop maligning an entire state to earn political brownie points."

"Delhi gets a BJP government and saffron establishment's own filmmaker changes the title and subject of his latest propaganda film from Delhi Files to Bengal Files. Proudly weaponising cinema for devious political means", read another comment. Another X user wrote, "No one denies the large-scale violence that happened in Noakhali or Calcutta between 1946-47. But to view these incidents in isolation, without historical context, and to use them to polarise people ahead of elections in #Bengal next year, is unpardonable." Various people also commented that this will be another major flop just like Agnihotri's last release The Vaccine War.

Shame on you, @vivekagnihotri

You’ve turned filmmaking into a propaganda machine.

First The Delhi Files, now suddenly The Bengal Files—all to suit the ruling party's narrative.

Bengal doesn’t need your twisted storytelling. Stop maligning an entire state to earn political brownie… https://t.co/CRsX73i0Zx — Vinay Prabhakar Yaduvanshi (@akkivinaya) June 12, 2025

Delhi gets a BJP government and saffron establishment's own filmmaker changes the title and subject of his latest propaganda film from Delhi Files to Bengal Files. Proudly weaponising cinema for devious political means. https://t.co/x3G9TCA3Sv June 10, 2025

No one denies the large-scale violence that happened in Noakhali or Calcutta between 1946-47. But to view these incidents in isolation, without historical context, and to use them to polarise people ahead of elections in #Bengal next year, is unpardonable. https://t.co/RWBSIMt2jh — Agnivo Niyogi (@Aagan86) June 12, 2025

Jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha productions, The Bengal Files will be released worldwide on September 5, 2025. Earlier, its release date was announced as August 15 coinciding with Independence Day, but the film has been pushed forward to avoid clash with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani-starrer War 2 and Rajinikanth's Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed Coolie. Now, The Bengal Files will clash with Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt-starrer Baaghi 4 in the first weekend of September.

