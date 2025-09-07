The Bengal Files: Protesters gather outside theatre in West Bengal, demand screening of Vivek Agnihotri’s film

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files faces an unofficial ban in West Bengal, sparking protests while critics praise its powerful storytelling.

Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Bengal Files hit theaters across India on Friday, September 5, 2025. However, in West Bengal, the movie has faced an unofficial ban. On Saturday, Agnihotri took to social media to report that moviegoers were protesting outside a cinema, demanding that the film be screened.

He tweeted, "Finally, Bengalis in Bengal are protesting at cinema halls against the unofficial ban of #TheBengalFiles. You can also protest by tagging all big multiplex chains."

You can also protest by tagging all big multiplex chains. pic.twitter.com/VeJermEhPd — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 6, 2025

The protest was held outside Rupkotha Cinema in West Bengal. Even before the release, Pallavi Joshi, the producer of the film, wrote an open letter to President Droupadi Murmu highlighting the unofficial ban in West Bengal.

She wrote, "Respected Madam President, With a heavy heart, I reach out to you, not for favours, but for protection. The Bengal Files, the final part of the Files Trilogy, releases on 5th September. It tells the long-suppressed truth of the Hindu genocide of Direct Action Day, the horrors of Noakhali, and the trauma of Partition. But in West Bengal, truth is under siege. Years before completion, the Chief Minister mocked the film. Since then, baseless FIRS have been filed, our trailer was blocked by police, and even newspapers avoid carrying ads. My family is threatened every day by political party workers. Now theatre owners have told us they are being intimidated, threatened and are refusing to screen it, fearing violence by ruling party workers. There is no official ban, yet an unofficial ban silences the film before people can see it (sic)."

Despite these challenges, The Bengal Files has earned mostly positive reviews.