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The Bengal Files producer Abhishek Agarwal reacts to Mamata Banerjee's defeat: 'She played Hindu-Muslim politics, truth has won'

The Bengal Files prdoucer Abhishek Agarwal's remarks come in the wake of a sweeping victory by the BJP in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, where the Narendra Modi-led party secured over 200 seats, ending the long-standing dominance of Mamata Banerjee's TMC.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 05, 2026, 06:40 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The Bengal Files producer Abhishek Agarwal reacts to Mamata Banerjee's defeat: 'She played Hindu-Muslim politics, truth has won'
Abhishek Agarwal and Mamata Banerjee (Photos credit: PTI)
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Film producer Abhishek Agarwal, known for backing politically themed projects, has described the West Bengal Assembly elections as a "victory for truth" and detailed his experience of making and the release of his 2025 film The Bengal Files directed by Vivek Agnihotri. Agarwal alleged that he faced significant hurdles while attempting to shoot and release the film in West Bengal. "In the past 15 years, the state that was in force has been defeated. Mamata Banerjee has played her Hindu-Muslim politics in a way that I, as a producer, after making The Kashmir Files, when I started making The Bengal Files, I was not allowed to shoot. I was not given permission to shoot the film," Abhishek told ANI.

'People of Bengal have done justice', says Abhishek Agarwal

The producer described his struggles as deeply personal. "I have endured the pain of being a filmmaker. Today, I can say that I have found satisfaction. The people of Bengal have done justice. Mamata Banerjee did not allow the release of the film due to her Hindu-Muslim politics. Today, truth has won," he said. He also expressed hope that the political change would allow him to revisit Bengal and release the film there. "I was not able to go to Bengal because so many cases were filed against us. I was not allowed to release the film. Now, I am able to go to Bengal," he said, adding, "I hope that the new government releases the film. We want our films to be released in Bengal."

BJP wins over 200 seats in the 2026 West Bengal elections

Abhishek's remarks come in the wake of a sweeping victory by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, where the Narendra Modi-led party secured over 200 seats, ending the long-standing dominance of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress. West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya confirmed that the new BJP-led government will take oath on May 9, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. Calling the development historic, he said the mandate reflects a broader desire for change and a shift in the state's political culture. Bhattacharya also urged restraint among party workers amid celebrations, saying, "Celebrate the victory, but don't do anything that hurts anyone's feelings. As big as our victory, our responsibility is also that big."

Suvendu Adhikari defeats Mamata Banerjee 

Results of counting of votes also saw Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lose her Bhabanipur seat to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari by a margin of over 15,000 votes, marking a significant shift in the state's political landscape. The The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), popularly known simply as Trinamool Congress (TMC), could only win 80 seats in the 294-member assembly in West Bengal.

READ | TVK chief, superstar Thalapathy Vijay shared screen space with Akshay Kumar in his only Bollywood film

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