The Bengal Files OTT release date: When, where to watch Vivek Agnihotri's Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty-starrer film

The Bengal Files, the third and the final chapter in Vivek Agnihotri's Files trilogy after The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, was released in the cinemas on September 5. The film explores the communal violence that took place in undivided Bengal during the 1940s, including the events of the Direct Action Day (August 16, 1946) and the Noakhali riots of 1946.

The political drama featured Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Simrat Kaur, Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Saswata Chatterjee, Namashi Chakraborty, Puneet Issar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Mohan Kapur. It was jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha productions,

After more than two months of its theatrical release, The Bengal Files will start streaming on ZEE5 from November 21. The OTT giant shared the announcement poster on its social media handles and captioned it, "The story that demands attention. Get ready to witness the boldest chapter of Bengal. The Bengal Files premiering on 21st November on ZEE5."

The Bengal Files was initially titled The Delhi Files: Bengal Chapter, but a couple of months before its release, Vivek Agnihotri changed its title. When the director was asked why he took this decision, he told ANI, "When I went to America in March-April, for the first time, I started the film's networking and marketing because I wanted to do shows there. As soon as I delivered my first speech in New Jersey, there were a lot of people. I announced that my film is coming, The Delhi Files: Bengal Chapter. Many of them came to me and asked if the film was based on the Sikh riots or the Delhi riots. I realised that there was a massive communication problem, and hence, changed the title to simply, The Bengal Files."

Made in around Rs 60 crore, the political drama bombed at the box office. It just managed to earn Rs 17 crore net in India and grossed Rs 23 crore worldwide. The Bengal Files clashed at the box office with Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa-starrer action thriller Baaghi 4, which also was a huge commercial failure.

