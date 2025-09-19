The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Was Tamannaah Bhatia's song Ghafoor removed from Aryan Khan's Netflix show at last minute?

The promotional song Ghafoor features Tamannaah Bhatia and three veteran Bollywood villains Ranjeet, Shakti Kapoor and Gulshan Grover.

Written and directed by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiered on Netflix on September 18. Set in Bollywood, the satirical action comedy drama series has received rave reviews from the audiences and critics. However, some viewers are a bit disappointed to not find Tamannaah Bhatia's special song Ghafoor in the show.

Before The Ba***ds of Bollywood began streaming, Tamannaah's Ghafoor was promoted as a major attraction of the show. But, after watching all the seven episodes, many netizens complained on the social media that they did not find the song in the series. Some of them even claimed that it has been dropped from Aryan Khan's show at the last moment.

On Friday, September 19, Red Chilles Entertainment unveiled the Ghafoor video starring the Baahubali actress and cleared all the confusion stating that this is only a promotional video and the show has a different version of the track. The video also features three veteran Bollywood villains Ranjeet, Shakti Kapoor and Gulshan Grover in a special appearance. Farah Khan, close friend of Shah Rukh's family, has directed and choreographed the promotional video, now available on T-Series YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, The Ba***ds of Bollywood features Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Vijayant Kohli, Gautami Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Rajat Bedi. The show also has more than 20 cameos from biggest stars including Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, SS Rajamouli, Ranveer Singh, Emraan Hashmi, and others.

READ | Did Aryan Khan take a dig at Sameer Wankhede in The Ba***ds of Bollywood? Netizens say 'roasted him so bad'