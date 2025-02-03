The Ba***ds of Bollywood marks Aryan Khan's debut as a creator and director.

The streaming giant Netflix India announced its slate of upcoming shows and films for the current year at a grand event titled Next on Netflix India 2025 in Mumbai on Monday, February 3. The most exciting moment arrived when Shah Rukh Khan came on the stage and revealed the title of his son Aryan Khan's directorial debut series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, through a hilarious promo.

The promo begins with Shah Rukh Khan attempting to deliver a line, but he is repeatedly interrupted by the director. When Shah Rukh gets frustrated and shouts, "Tere baap ka raaj kya hai?", Aryan Khan is introduced as the director and he cheekily says, "Haan." The banter between the father and son continues, until Shah Rukh introduces Aryan's show as "the baddest, bravest, wackiest, maddest, and filmiest show on Earth." The promo ends with Shah Rukh running to beat Aryan Khan, who jokingly references the superstar's famous dialogue from Jawan, "Bete ko haath lagaane se pehle baap se baat kar."

Produced by Gauri Khan under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment, the show marks Aryan Khan’s debut as a creator and director. Set against the backdrop of the film industry, the series is dubbed as a multi-genre project that promises an "unabashed, entertaining ride through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood", as per the official plotline.

The series marks the sixth collaboration between Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment after films Darlings, Bhakshak, Class of ’83, and series Betaal and Bard of Blood. Before Aryan, his sister Suhana Khan made her acting debut with the Netflix film The Archies. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the 2023 movie also marked the acting debut of Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor.