The Ba***ds Of Bollywood preview: Aryan Khan uncovers mad world of Bollywood with Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh; Karan Johar steals the show with Hindi abuses; Netflix series to release on...

Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba***ds Of Bollywood features Bobby Deol, Lakshya, and Sahher Bambba in the leading roles. The Netflix series will premiere on September 18.

The preview of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, written and directed by Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, was unveiled on Wednesday, August 20 at a grand event in Mumbai. The Netflix show marks Aryan's debut into the entertainment industry, and the star kid has chosen to present the mad world of the Hindi film industry in his directorial debut.

The one-line synopsis of the show reads, "In this high-stakes drama, an ambitious outsider and his friends navigate the chaotic, larger-than-life, yet uncertain world of Bollywood." Lakshya, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2023 critically acclaimed action drama Kill, plays the outsider Aasmaan Singh. Bobby Deol is seen as India's biggest superstar Ajay Talwar, and Sahher Bambba plays the leading lady.

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood will also feature Raghav Juyal, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor in pivotal roles. In the teaser, Karan Johar steals the show as he is seen spitting out Hindi abuses. Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh are also seen in cameos in the preview.

Written and directed by Aryan Khan and produced by Gauri Khan under their banner Red Chillies Entertainment, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood will start streaming on Netflix on September 18. Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan are co-creators of the show, whose music will be released on T-Series.

READ | Naga Vamsi slams trolls after Telugu version of Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan's War 2 performs poorly: 'Looks like everyone is...'