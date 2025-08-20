Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Cyber Skies Under Siege: Russia's satellite hack shocks Ukraine

Dhanashree Verma finally breaks silence on her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal: 'He walked out first, I couldn't even...'

Actors gone missing? Bollywood celebs who suddenly disappeared after finding fame in film industry

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood: Netflix to drop preview of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut today

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attack: When Arvind Kejriwal was targeted with eggs, ink, blows and slap

Ameesha Patel is gold medalist in economics, meet other highly qualified Bollywood stars who had unsuccessful film career

Good news for Apple enthusiasts, tech giant to launch low-cost MacBook with iPhone chip, price likely to be Rs...

Faissal Khan challenges brother Aamir Khan to deny affair with Jessica Hines, says 'I can prove it'

Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic note on life, loss, and lessons: 'Never take never...'

Before Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna’s Thama, here are 5 vampire-human love stories to watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Cyber Skies Under Siege: Russia's satellite hack shocks Ukraine

Cyber Skies Under Siege: Russia's Satellite Hack Shocks Ukraine

Dhanashree Verma finally breaks silence on her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal: 'He walked out first, I couldn't even...'

Dhanashree Verma finally breaks silence on her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal

Actors gone missing? Bollywood celebs who suddenly disappeared after finding fame in film industry

5 actors who suddenly disappeared after finding fame in film industry

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood: Netflix to drop preview of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut today

Written and created by Aryan Khan alongside Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, the Netflix show is produced under Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt Ltd. It features the star-studded cast comprising Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, and Raghav Juyal.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 12:31 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood: Netflix to drop preview of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut today

TRENDING NOW

The makers, on Sunday, August 17, released the first look teaser of Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which is a genre-defying series that blends self-awareness with cheeky humour. It promises a stylised yet chaotic world, provocative yet rooted, according to a press release.

About Aryan Khan's debut show The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Written and created by Aryan Khan alongside Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, the Netflix show is produced under Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt Ltd. It features the star-studded cast comprising Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor.

Netflix shared the teaser of The Ba***ds of Bollywood on its official X handle. Set against the filmy backdrop, the teaser begins with Aryan Khan narrating the story of a boy and a girl in love with each other, but comes up with a twist at the end, revealing she gets run over by a truck.

Aryan Khan then says his show will be equally “crazy”, followed by the glimpses of the upcoming project, featuring Lakshya, Sahher, and Mona. Adding his show will be all about Bollywood, he concludes by saying, “I am here to toast and roast.”

The Ba***ds of Bollywood Preview to release today

Today, August 20, Netflix is all set to share the preview of Aryan Khan's debut show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which is expected to feature not only Shah Rukh Khan but also other Bollywood stars in cameo roles.

READ | Bigg Boss 19: How much is Salman Khan charging as host for three months? Per weekend fee is a whopping Rs...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Noida DM Medha Roopam's connection with CEC Gyanesh Kumar under spotlight due to..., check here to know
Noida DM Medha Roopam's connection with CEC Gyanesh Kumar under spotlight due to
From Nayanthara to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 5 South Indian actresses who married younger men
Nayanthara to Aishwarya Rai: 5 South Indian actresses who married younger men
Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun to Alia Bhatt's Darlings: 7 Bollywood dark comedies to watch if you’re tired of regular comedy
7 Bollywood dark comedies to watch if you’re tired of regular comedy
India-Pakistan Ceasefire: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says America keeps a close watch 'every single day'
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says America keeps a close watch 'every day'
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attack: FIRST PHOTO of accused Rajesh Bhai Sakriya out, he is from...
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attack: Accused identified as Rajesh Bhai Sakriya
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE