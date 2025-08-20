The Ba***ds Of Bollywood: Netflix to drop preview of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut today

Written and created by Aryan Khan alongside Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, the Netflix show is produced under Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt Ltd. It features the star-studded cast comprising Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, and Raghav Juyal.

The makers, on Sunday, August 17, released the first look teaser of Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which is a genre-defying series that blends self-awareness with cheeky humour. It promises a stylised yet chaotic world, provocative yet rooted, according to a press release.

About Aryan Khan's debut show The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Written and created by Aryan Khan alongside Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, the Netflix show is produced under Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt Ltd. It features the star-studded cast comprising Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor.

Netflix shared the teaser of The Ba***ds of Bollywood on its official X handle. Set against the filmy backdrop, the teaser begins with Aryan Khan narrating the story of a boy and a girl in love with each other, but comes up with a twist at the end, revealing she gets run over by a truck.

Aryan Khan then says his show will be equally “crazy”, followed by the glimpses of the upcoming project, featuring Lakshya, Sahher, and Mona. Adding his show will be all about Bollywood, he concludes by saying, “I am here to toast and roast.”

The Ba***ds of Bollywood Preview to release today

Today, August 20, Netflix is all set to share the preview of Aryan Khan's debut show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which is expected to feature not only Shah Rukh Khan but also other Bollywood stars in cameo roles.

