The Ba***ds of Bollywood: From talented main star cast to surprise A-list celebrity cameos, here's all you need to know about Aryan Khan's Netflix show

The first look of the upcoming streaming show The Ba***ds of Bollywood was unveiled on Wednesday at the YRF Studios in Mumbai. The series marks the directorial debut of Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Before the Netflix show premieres on September 18, here's a sneak peek at the main starcast and celebrity cameos so far.

What is Aryan Khan's show The Ba***ds of Bollywood about?

At the event, opening up about the story he wants to narrate with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Aryan Khan said, "I wanted to build a world that feels alive, a mix of glitz and grit, where ambition shines, egos clash, and nothing is ever as it seems. In Netflix, we found a partner who shared our creative vision—helping us tell the story exactly how it needed to be told, raw, stylised, and something the world has never experienced before."

As for the main cast of the series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood follows the story of Aasmaan Singh, played by Lakshya, who impressed all with his debut film Kill. The series follows his character's rise in Bollywood, his relationship with a superstar's daughter, and his experiences with fame and the industry's darker side.

While Sahher Bambba plays the female lead in the series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood also has some big names in its starcast.

Bobby Deol plays the character Ajay Talwar in the series, portraying him as a mentor-turned-antagonist. Raghav Juyal, who was Lakshya's co-star in Kill, will also play an integral part.

While Mona Singh will essay the role of Lakshya's mother, Anya Singh will play his straightforward manager. Veteran actor Manoj Pahwa is also part of the starcast, with Koi Mil Gaya fame Rajat Bedi also making his return. Gautami Kapoor is also part of the series and plays Bobby Deol's wife in the web series.

How many superstars are making a cameo in Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood?

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar have already made exciting cameo appearances in the preview of The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan is also expected to make a cameo along with Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, and Alia Bhatt, among others.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood, created and directed by Aryan Khan, is set to drop on September 18 on Netflix.

