The Ba***ds of Bollywood: From talented main star cast to surprise A-list celebrity cameos, here's all you need to know about Aryan Khan's Netflix show

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Online gaming bill passed in Rajya Sabha, THESE Indian apps likely to be affected

ISI Exposed: How Pakistan Army helped JeM create network of digital wallets for terror funding to cheat FATF?

Amid political buzz, Ajit Pawar makes BIG statement on MNS chief Raj Thackeray and CM Devendra Fadnavis' meeting: 'There is no need to...'

The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Bobby Deol called Shah Rukh when Aryan Khan demanded too many retakes on set, then...

Good News: Patna-Purnia Expressway becomes Bihar’s pride as 9th National Expressway, check routes, travel time and other details

When is Ganesh Chaturthi​ in 2025? Auspicious sthapana date, puja vidhi, rituals and visarjan details

From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: 6 Bollywood divas ruling both box office and business world

BIG WIN for India: Surpasses China to become top smartphone supplier to US, emerge as key manufacturing hub due to...

Hariharan receives Honorary Doctorate, 'King of Ghazals' reveals favorite singer from new generation, it's not Sonu Nigam, Javed Ali, Jubin Nautiyal, but..

Bus carrying Vaishno devi pilgrims fall into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba, here's what we know so far

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Online gaming bill passed in Rajya Sabha, THESE Indian apps likely to be affected

Online Gaming Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha, THESE apps likely to be affected

ISI Exposed: How Pakistan Army helped JeM create network of digital wallets for terror funding to cheat FATF?

ISI Exposed: How Pakistan Army helped JeM create network of digital wallets ...

Amid political buzz, Ajit Pawar makes BIG statement on MNS chief Raj Thackeray and CM Devendra Fadnavis' meeting: 'There is no need to...'

Ajit Pawar makes BIG statement on Raj Thackeray, CM Devendra Fadnavis' meeting

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

The Ba***ds of Bollywood: From talented main star cast to surprise A-list celebrity cameos, here's all you need to know about Aryan Khan's Netflix show

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar have already made exciting cameo appearances in the preview of The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan is also expected to make a cameo along with Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, and Alia Bhatt, among others.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 21, 2025, 01:12 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

The Ba***ds of Bollywood: From talented main star cast to surprise A-list celebrity cameos, here's all you need to know about Aryan Khan's Netflix show

TRENDING NOW

The first look of the upcoming streaming show The Ba***ds of Bollywood was unveiled on Wednesday at the YRF Studios in Mumbai. The series marks the directorial debut of Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Before the Netflix show premieres on September 18, here's a sneak peek at the main starcast and celebrity cameos so far. 

What is Aryan Khan's show The Ba***ds of Bollywood about? 

At the event, opening up about the story he wants to narrate with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Aryan Khan said, "I wanted to build a world that feels alive, a mix of glitz and grit, where ambition shines, egos clash, and nothing is ever as it seems. In Netflix, we found a partner who shared our creative vision—helping us tell the story exactly how it needed to be told, raw, stylised, and something the world has never experienced before."

As for the main cast of the series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood follows the story of Aasmaan Singh, played by Lakshya, who impressed all with his debut film Kill. The series follows his character's rise in Bollywood, his relationship with a superstar's daughter, and his experiences with fame and the industry's darker side.

While Sahher Bambba plays the female lead in the series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood also has some big names in its starcast.

Bobby Deol plays the character Ajay Talwar in the series, portraying him as a mentor-turned-antagonist. Raghav Juyal, who was Lakshya's co-star in Kill, will also play an integral part. 

While Mona Singh will essay the role of Lakshya's mother, Anya Singh will play his straightforward manager. Veteran actor Manoj Pahwa is also part of the starcast, with Koi Mil Gaya fame Rajat Bedi also making his return. Gautami Kapoor is also part of the series and plays Bobby Deol's wife in the web series. 

How many superstars are making a cameo in Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood?

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar have already made exciting cameo appearances in the preview of The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan is also expected to make a cameo along with Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, and Alia Bhatt, among others. 

The Ba***ds of Bollywood, created and directed by Aryan Khan, is set to drop on September 18 on Netflix.

READ | 'He is a...': When Anushka Sharma said she would be a great mother because of Ranbir Kapoor, here's why

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Actors gone missing? Bollywood celebs who suddenly disappeared after finding fame in film industry
5 actors who suddenly disappeared after finding fame in film industry
THIS city in UP becomes India’s first city to get portable solar panels between railway tracks, not Lucknow, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, it is...
THIS city in UP becomes India’s first city to get portable solar panels...
Why INDIA bloc picked B Sudershan Reddy as Vice-Presidential candidate? Know 5 key reasons
Why INDIA bloc picked B Sudershan Reddy as Vice-Presidential candidate? Know 5
Dhanashree Verma finally breaks silence on her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal: 'He walked out first, I couldn't even...'
Dhanashree Verma finally breaks silence on her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal
'We are fine if....': Wasim Akram's blunt take on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash
'We are fine if....': Wasim Akram's blunt take on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE