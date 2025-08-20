The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Aryan Khan mocks his jail time with THIS one dialogue, fans react: 'Bhai you're killing haters'

Aryan Khan kept his promise of presenting the reality of Bollywood with a toungue-in-cheek humour, and he didn't mind to take a joke on himself as well.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Aryan Khan is geared up with his directorial debut series, and to make it perfect, he didn't mind taking a dig at himself. On Wednesday, Netflix dropped the preview of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and as promised, the show takes a sarcastic dig at the film industry. From Karan Johar's giving shudh-desi gaalis to Raghav Juyal's sexual innuendos with Lakshya, and Salman Khan's 'bu****it party' line, Aryan's show looks like a wild ride to the alleys of Bollywood.

The dialogue, which is a direct dig at Aryan Khan's jail controversy

However, one particular line from the trailer caught fans' attention. Aryan didn't mind taking a cryptic dig at himself and his jail time. At the end of the preview, Aasmaan Singh (Lakshaya) is seen getting imprisoned in jail. While heading towards the cell, the police officer tells a nervous and disappointed Aasmaan, "Tension nahi lene ka, andar ja ke log aur bhi famous ho jaate hai (Don't stress, people become more famous after going to jail)."

Watch the trailer of The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Netizens' reactions to Aryan Khan's sense of humour

Soon after the preview dropped online, several netizens noticed the last scene of it and lauded Aryan's bravery to take a dig at himself. A netizen wrote, "Andar Jake log or bhi famous ho jate hai best line h aryan bhai you are killing the haters." Another netizen wrote, "We know what aryan did in the last scene of the trailer (laughing emoji)."

About Aryan Khan's jail term

Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2, 2021, during a raid on a cruise ship off Mumbai. The agency claimed that drugs were being consumed and trafficked at the party, and Aryan was booked under charges of possession, consumption, and conspiracy. Although no drugs were found on him, NCB alleged that his WhatsApp chats hinted at links with suppliers, which became the main ground for his arrest.

After spending almost 25 days in Arthur Road Jail, getting his bail pleas rejected twice before, the Bombay High Court finally granted him bail on October 28, 2021. In May 2022, the case took a dramatic turn as the Special Investigation Team gave Aryan a clean chit, stating that no drugs were recovered from him and that there wasn’t enough evidence to pursue the charges. Aryan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood will stream on Netflix from September 18.