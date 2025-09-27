Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BOLLYWOOD

The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi reveals Salman Khan stopped him from making comeback in Radhe: 'I was heartbroken'

Rajat Bedi, who has made his grand comeback with Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, met casting directors Mukesh Chhabra, Abhishek Banerjee and gave numerous screen tests but nothing materialised. Read on to know why did Salman Khan not let him work in his own film Radhe in 2021.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 05:51 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi reveals Salman Khan stopped him from making comeback in Radhe: 'I was heartbroken'
Rajat Bedi/Instagram
    As Jaraj Saxena, a former star down on his luck in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, actor Rajat Bedi says he was reliving his own struggle of not getting work in the film industry for years but he never imagined that he would have such a comeback. The Aryan Khan-directed show marks Bedi's return to showbiz after two decades.

    "I'm very, very grateful to the Khan family for considering me and getting me into the show, especially building this character around my original life. I'm overwhelmed that it has been received so well. The whole audience is saying, 'What a comeback! Shah Rukh Khan has got you back'," Bedi told PTI in an interview.

    Citing the example of one of the scenes from the show where Bedi talks about his struggle of not getting work in the industry despite approaching many people, he simply said, "It has happened a lot of times." He met director Rakesh Roshan, casting directors Mukesh Chhabra, Abhishek Banerjee and gave numerous screen tests but nothing materialised.

    Bedi recalls meeting Salman Khan while the superstar was shooting for the 2021 film Radhe and sought his help to get work. He said, "For Radhe they called me for a role through Prabhu Deva sir at Mehboob Studio. Salman bhai was there, and he was like, 'You're not going to do this one as it is not an appropriate role for you'. I was heartbroken. I was like, 'Sir, I'm getting a film to do with you and you’re saying 'I'll give you something better, wait.' I said, 'Okay, I'm waiting to work with bhai again'."

    The actor is best known for Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan's sci-fi action drama Koi Mil Gaya and fantasy thriller Jaani Dushman, that bombed at the box office but became cult due to its memes. His last released movie was the 2007 comedy Partner, which also featured Salman Khan and Govinda.

    READ | Dhanashree Verma breaks silence on claims of taking Rs 60 crore alimony from Yuzvendra Chahal: 'You get hurt when...'

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
