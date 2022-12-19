The Archies: Zoya Akhtar wraps up Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor's debut film

The Archies/Zoya Akhtar Instagram

Marking the debuts of three star kids, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, The Archies is one of the most awaited Hindi films in the Hindi film industry. Based on the famous American comics of the same name, it is a Netflix original film directed by one of the most acclaimed filmmakers, Zoya Akhtar.

The film completed its shooting on December 16 and Zoya shared the pictures from the film's shoot wrap-up party on her Instagram on Monday, December 19. "Archieeeeeessssss! Film Wrap. Best Crew. Best Cast. Only Gratitude", she captioned the set of five photos and added a black heart and evil eye emojis.

The debutants' family members reacted to Zoya's photos. Agastya's sister Navya Nanda, who is rumoured to be dating Siddhant Chaturvedi who made his debut in Zoya's Gully Boy, dropped a red heart emoji. His mother Shweta Bachchan added a pink heart emoji. Suhana's friend Ananya Panday wrote, "Can’t wait!!!!", and added eyes filled with hearts emoji.

Multiple people from Bollywood congratulated the director in the comments section. Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol, who starred in Zoya's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, also congratulated the entire team. Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor, the stars of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, also expressed their excitement in the comments section.

Apart from Suhana, Agastya, and Khushi, the upcoming film also stars Dot, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda. The Archies is the fifth full-length feature film by Zoya Akhtar after making box office hits and critically appreciated movies namely Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy.

The Netflix original film has been in the news since it was announced as some people have complained that the film celebrates nepotism as it stars Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's daughter, Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter, and Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's grandson.



READ | Yearender 2022: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, star kids confirmed to make Bollywood debuts in 2023