The Archies: Zoya Akhtar wraps up Ooty schedule of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor's debut film

The Archies-Zoya Akhtar/File photos

Marking the debuts of three star kids - Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, The Archies is one of the most awaited Hindi films in the Hindi film industry. Based on the famous American comics of the same name, it is a Netflix original film being directed by one of the most acclaimed filmmakers, Zoya Akhtar.

The film recently wrapped up its first schedule in Ooty and Zoya herself took to her social media to announce the news. Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, June 19, the director shared a black and white photo with the word 'WRAP' written on it and she captioned it as, "It’s A Sign #schedulewrap #thankyouooty".

The debutants family members also reacted to Zoya's photo. Khushi's elder sister Janhvi Kapoor dropped three hearts emojis in the comments section. Shweta Bachchan Nanda, mother of Agastya Nanda, dropped a black heart and a star emoji in the comments section. Suhana's mother Gauri Khan also liked the picture.

"Schedule wrap up of Another masterpiece from one of my favourite and the most talented director Zoya Akhtar !!! Let the TIGER BABY chuff !!!More power to the Company !!!", wrote one fan while another heaped praises on her for her last film and commented, "Just watched #gullyboy. The night scenes shot from the sky of the moving train and car are so amazing. I had missed the song played in the credits. I have not seen a fusion like that, mindblown...you are an Angel".



READ | The Archies star Khushi Kapoor drops gorgeous photos in green mini dress, Suhana Khan reacts

The Archies is the fifth full-length feature film by Zoya Akhtar after making box office hits and critically appreciated movies namely Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy.