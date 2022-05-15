The Archies: Zoya Akhtar, Suhana Khan's film leaves netizens baffled, users ask 'yeh kya hai?'

The Archies getting trolled

On Saturday, Zoya Akhtar officially released the teaser of her upcoming directorial The Archies, which will be a launchpad for Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. Although Bollywood welcomed the new kids with open arms, a certain section of netizens left baffled, wondering about the relatability of the film.

The Archies is an official adaption comic book series of the same name which follows the lives of four friends — Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge and Jughead Jones, all navigating through teenage life. Although there are people who are finding the project interesting, there are people who are questioning the need for such a film.

Here are some reactions

Suhana Khan In #Archies pic.twitter.com/ST8Y4HoUnz — Teri SHAKAL Nahi Hai Chal Phr Bhi (@TLPSaalmanic) May 15, 2022

This is the reason @NetflixIndia loosing it's subscribers in India for producing these type of baseless contents.

Whereas @PrimeVideoIN gaining massive subscribers for it's smart move in selecting the script and content.#TheArchies#Archies — Biswatosh Sinha (@biswatosh) May 15, 2022

Previously, talking about this collaboration, director Zoya Akhtar said, "I am super excited to have the chance to bring The Archies to life. It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today."

"It's a huge source of pride that the Archie Comics characters and stories resonate with fans globally, and especially in India, for more than 50 years,” said Archie Comics CEO/Publisher Jon Goldwater. He added, "We are thrilled to partner with Netflix and trust Zoya Akhtar and her creative team to deliver a truly unique and exciting take on Archie and friends through the lens of Indian cinema. We know that these characters have global appeal and translating them into other settings and cultures is just the start of what we have planned for future multimedia adaptations."