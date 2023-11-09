The Archies trailer: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor fight capitalism in 60s' Riverdale in Zoya Akhtar film

Set in the 1960s Riverdale, The Archies features Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda in their big Bollywood debuts. The film starts streaming on December 7 on Netflix.

The streaming giant Netflix India shared the the much-anticipated trailer of The Archies, a Zoya Akhtar spectacle with three star kids in their big Bollywood debuts - Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, and Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

The trailer unfolds a musical narrative led by seven charming characters from the beloved Archie comics, steering through the retro alleys of love, friendship, and youthful aspirations. These seven popular characters are Archie Andrews (Agastya Nanda), Veronica Lodge (Suhana Khan), Betty Cooper (Khushi Kapoor), Jughead Jones (Mihir Ahuja), Reggie Mantle (Vedang Raina), Ethel Muggs (Aditi Saigal aka DOT), and Dilton Doiley (Yuvraj Menda).



In the trailer, the Archies gang fight against the crony capitalism to save Green Park from being occupied by an established builder for a grand hotel. The twist in the tale is that the builder is none other than Veronica's father, played by Alyy Khan. He also wants to build a new shopping plaza in the townsquare and for that, he is buying all the shops in the area. One of those shops is owned by Betty's father. The crux of the story is how Veronica goes up against her dad and join her friends to save Riverdale.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy fame, The Archies will start streaming on Netflix from December 7.



Talking about the film, Zoya Akhtar shared, "Having spent a lot of my childhood living in an Archie Comic, I'm thrilled to introduce Riverdale to this generation. The characters are iconic, their teenage life innocent, the world simpler, a time when less was more. Archie Comics, Netflix, Tiger Baby and Graphic India were in complete sync and wanted the adaptation to be as wholesome as the original comic was. It’s clean young adult content and was very fresh for Reema and me to work on. It’s also very exciting that a global IP chose the India film industry to make its first feature. Excited to get it out there."