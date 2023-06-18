The Archies teasers baffles viewers, netizens say '99% of Indians won't relate' to Zoya Akhtar's film

A poster of The Archies

Zoya Akhtar-directed The Archies' first look is here and it promises to take back the audience to the 60s. The Archies will mark the debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

Netflix unveiled the first look teaser of The Archies at the annual Tudum event in Brazil, with the cast in attendance. The content provider shared the trailer on social media with the caption, "You’ve seen them in comics, in books, and in Riverdale — but this time around, you’ll see them in India! Set in the ’60s, The Archies builds a world that’s both familiar and new. Here’s your first look."

Here's The Archies teaser

As soon as Netflix shared the teaser, many netizens commented that they are finding it difficult to connect with the film. A few netizens even mocked the makers for the upcoming movie. A netizen wrote, "Showing past Era of India or Europe? Trying to show 80s of India as European clothing.. is it another Bollywood movie with good looks n songs but horrible story." Another netizen wrote, "So you are saying India was more developed n looked like Europe in 60s, what a joke." An internet user wrote, "The 99% of population of india won’t relate to this." Another internet user mocked the acting chops of the lead cast, and wrote, "None of them look like they can act or dance. That heartbreak scene showed 0 emotion." One of the internet users wrote, "Overdose of nepotism." One of the internet users wrote, "It hardly looks Indian! Seeing no point in this creation."

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies brings the popular characters from Archie’s Comics to India in the 1960s. A release date for the film has not been revealed yet.