The Archies teaser: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda face love, heartbreak in retro coming-of-age tale

Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor in The Archies teaser

The first look teaser of The Archies the much-anticipated Zoya Akhtar adaptation of stories from Archies Comics, was unveiled on Sunday night. The film marks the debut of three star kids – Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor. The teaser was unveiled during Netflix’s annual Tudum event in Brazil.

The teaser opens with a train pulling into Riverdale station. Only this time, the board is also in Hindi as this Riverdale is a hill station in India. The town has an anglo-Indian vibes with retro cars, beautiful promenade, and some funky vibes. We are then introduced to the Riverdale gang with shots of Suhana’s Veronica and Khushi’s Betty gaily dancing the night away at a party. There are shots of dances in the classroom and some more sombre moments as the characters go through an up-and-down journey through love, friendship, and heartbreak.

Set in the 60's, The Archies builds a world that’s both familiar and new. Here's your first look #TUDUM! pic.twitter.com/KKmGrhTkYN June 17, 2023

Sharing the first look teaser, Netflix’s official account wrote on Twitter, “You’ve seen them in comics, in books, and in Riverdale — but this time around, you’ll see them in India! Set in the 60's, The Archies builds a world that’s both familiar and new. Here's your first look.”

Reacting to the teaser, one fan wrote, “Zoya Akhtar really showing how strong of a filmmaker she is with that fantastic production designing..to early to judge any actor based on a teaser as it is a multi starrer.” Another commented, “This looks interesting, and Zoya Akthar is a good director. But there are way too many nepo babies in the cast.”

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies brings the popular characters from Archie’s Comics to India in the 1960s. The film stars all newcomers with the even actors all featuring in their first major production. Apart from Suhana, Khushi, and Agastya, the film also stars Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Dot. A release date for the film has not been revealed yet.