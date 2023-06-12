The Archies: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor look colourful in new poster of Zoya Akhtar film

The Archies/Zoya Akhtar Instagram

The Archies, which marks the acting debut of three popular star kids namely Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor, is one of the most awaited films in Bollywood. Set in the 1960s, the director Zoya Akhtar is based on the famous American comics of the same name.

On Monday, June 12, Zoya, who recently collaborated with her regular collaborator Reema Kagti for the Prime Video crime drama Dahaad, released the new poster of her upcoming film with the caption, "Take a trip to Riverdale. We have saved you a seat. Meet the Archies gang. Coming soon only on @netflix_in!".

The new poster features Suhana, Agastya, and Khushi, along with the other cast members Dot, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda, in a retro look around a sofa with the architecture of the 1960s in the background. It lists the names of the three writers also as Ayesha Devitre Dhillon, Reema Kagti, and Zoya Akhtar.

It has been reported that Suhana and Agastya started dating while shooting their debut film. The two actors have been spotted together at numerous parties, apart from the hectic schedules of The Archies, in Ooty all through last year. The report also stated that Agastya's mother Shweta Bachchan ‘loves’ Suhana and ‘approves of the relationship’.

The Archies is the fifth full-length feature film by Zoya Akhtar after making box office hits and critically appreciated movies namely Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy. She has also directed shorts in Bombay Talkies, Lust Stories, and Ghost Stories, with the last two streaming on Netflix.

The Netflix original film has been in the news since it was announced as some people have complained that the film celebrates nepotism as it stars Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's daughter, Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter, and Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's grandson.



