Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

The Archies: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor look colourful in new poster of Zoya Akhtar film

Based on the American comics of the same name, The Archies also stars Dot, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda. The film will soon release on Netflix.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

The Archies: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor look colourful in new poster of Zoya Akhtar film
The Archies/Zoya Akhtar Instagram

The Archies, which marks the acting debut of three popular star kids namely Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor, is one of the most awaited films in Bollywood. Set in the 1960s, the director Zoya Akhtar is based on the famous American comics of the same name.

On Monday, June 12, Zoya, who recently collaborated with her regular collaborator Reema Kagti for the Prime Video crime drama Dahaad, released the new poster of her upcoming film with the caption, "Take a trip to Riverdale. We have saved you a seat. Meet the Archies gang. Coming soon only on @netflix_in!".

The new poster features Suhana, Agastya, and Khushi, along with the other cast members Dot, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda, in a retro look around a sofa with the architecture of the 1960s in the background. It lists the names of the three writers also as Ayesha Devitre Dhillon, Reema Kagti, and Zoya Akhtar.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

It has been reported that Suhana and Agastya started dating while shooting their debut film. The two actors have been spotted together at numerous parties, apart from the hectic schedules of The Archies, in Ooty all through last year. The report also stated that Agastya's mother Shweta Bachchan ‘loves’ Suhana and ‘approves of the relationship’.

The Archies is the fifth full-length feature film by Zoya Akhtar after making box office hits and critically appreciated movies namely Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy. She has also directed shorts in Bombay Talkies, Lust Stories, and Ghost Stories, with the last two streaming on Netflix.

The Netflix original film has been in the news since it was announced as some people have complained that the film celebrates nepotism as it stars Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's daughter, Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter, and Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's grandson.

READ | In pics: Amid their dating rumours, have a look at Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's chemistry from The Archies shoot

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shehnaaz Gill feels ‘tiny, humble’, flaunts her colourful braids as she enjoys boat ride at Phi Phi Island in Phuket
In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and others acing the co-ord set trend
Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'
In Pics: From Trisha to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, sizzling bikini looks of top South actresses
Mrunal Thakur feels like ‘desi girl’ as she sizzles in lavender saree at Cannes 2023, fans say 'hotness overloaded'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida: 24-year-old model dies after lighting truss falls on her during fashion show, probe underway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.