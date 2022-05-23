The Archies star Suhana Khan shares glimpse of her 22nd birthday bash, photos go viral

Suhana Khan/Instagram

Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter turned 22 yesterday (May 22). Gauri, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, and others wished Suhana a happy birthday on her special day. While Suhana continues to receive love from her loved ones, she has now revealed details about her 22nd birthday celebration. Suhana Khan used her Instagram stories to post images from her birthday.

Suhana Khan shared two photos of her celebration on her Instagram account. A two-tiered delicious chocolate cake can be seen in the first photo. The cake has a caramel coating and is brimming with cherries and strawberries. Suhana's birthday was well-celebrated on the sets of The Archies, as evidenced by the next photo, which shows multiple colourful balloons stuck to the ceiling.











Taking to her Instagram handle, Gauri dropped a stunning photograph of Suhana where she can be seen wearing a colourful printed coat with pink pants. Her minimal makeup and wavy hair have added more glam to her look. She captioned the post, "Birthday girl".



As soon as she shared the post, Bollywood celebrities showered love on Suhana. Manish Malhotra wrote, "happy birthday @suhanakhan2". While, Karan Johar commented, "Happy birthday my darling" with heart emoticons. Other celebrities like Farah Khan Kunder, Neha Dhupia, and Zoya Akhtar also poured in their wishes in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Suhana is preparing for her debut film, The Archies, as previously announced.



Sending best wishes to the entire team of The Archies, Shah Rukh Khan, “Remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action! Signed Another Actor.”