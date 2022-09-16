Search icon
The Archies star Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor look hot in stylish outfits

Suhana and Shanaya Kapoor can be seen posing with Kumod Raney who is the CEO of Reign Beauty Bar, Dubai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 01:31 PM IST

Credit: reignbeautybar/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Her childhood best friend Shanaya Kapoor are the two most popular and glamorous star kids. They often make headlines for their style statements and social media posts. Recently, They were seen posing with Kumod Raney who is the CEO of Reign Beauty Bar, Dubai.

Suhana and Shanaya Kapoor recently visited Kumod Raney, and the photos of her are now going viral on social media. Suhana can be seen wearing a yellow dress, teamed up with a denim jacket. While Shanya opted for a crop top and pants. The photos have been shared by the official page of Reign Beauty Bar. Sharing the pictures, the page wrote, “We’re obsessed! Thank you for your beautiful visit Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor.”

Take a look:

On the work front, Suhana Khan will debut with Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film The Archies. The film features Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda could be seen in a retro look.

The Archies,  based on the iconic comic and set in the fictional town of Riverdale in the 60s, makes its way to India with Netflix and Tiger Baby. A video message from The Archies director Zoya Akhtar in conversation with the CEO of Archie Comics, Jon Goldwater was shared at Netflix Films Day in Mumbai, in anticipation of the first-ever Archie feature film. Singer and Music Supervisor of The Archies, Ankur Tewari with band - The Islanders presented a live musical showcase of the magical world of The Archies.

Director and producer at Tiger Baby, Zoya Akhtar shared, "It's been an absolute honour to be asked to make an Indian adaptation and the first-ever film for this very iconic Archies franchise. This is a surreal experience since Archie Comics was a part of my childhood. It is super exciting to take these beloved characters and introduce them to a new generation but still keep the nostalgia of the original comic alive. We have set it in the Anglo-Indian community in India and can't wait to transport you to the magical, fictional town of Riverdale."

 

 

