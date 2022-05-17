The Archies star Suhana Khan performs yoga asana to perfection, photo goes viral

Suhana Khan/Instagram

Bollywood is bracing for its next generation of stars as the cast of the Zoya Akhtar directorial The Archies, which has been adapted from the famous comic series of the same name, has been revealed. The film, produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby Films will feature the children of some of B-town's most widely known faces including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan in her debut role.

Fans of SRK and those who already follow Suhana Khan on Instagram have social media with wishes for the latter on landing her debut role. Shah Rukh Khan himself took to social media to congratulate his daughter and even give a word of advice before Suhana finally fulfils her dream of becoming an actor.

Meanwhile, a recent photograph of Suhana Khan acing a yoga asana like a pro has been doing the rounds on social media.

READ: The Archies: Zoya Akhtar, Suhana Khan's film leaves netizens baffled, users ask 'yeh kya hai?'

As shared by celebrity yoga trainer Rupal Sidh on her Instagram page, Suhana is seen nailing the 'kak asana pose', as mentioned by the trainer in her caption.

In the now-viral photo, Suhana Khan is seen looking fit as a fiddle in a black sports bra teamed with matching high-waist shorts, wrist support bands and a headband. She is looking focused as she performs the kak asana pose to perfection.

"Here is the darling @suhanakhan2 doing the #kakasanapose just in a few classes together! The champ she is, shows on the Mat! The sweet, chirpy and Uber cool! Ever so helpful and always ready to try something new!

She’s one hellova explorer You’re so kind and adorable both on and off screen Suhana You have a long way to go!! You’re going to shine and succeed in leaps and bounds Love y," mentioned Rupal Sidh in her caption.

Check out the photo below:

Besides Suhana Khan, the cast of The Archies also includes Agastya Nanda, who's the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and the late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. In addition, the film will also star Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina in key roles. The young actors will play the beloved characters from the hugely popular Archie Comics.

Set in the 1960s, The Archies is a musical drama that will premiere on Netflix. The streaming platform also shared a teaser announcing its cast on Saturday.

Sharing the teaser on Twitter, Netflix wrote, "The sun is out, the news is out! Come meet your new friends. Presenting to you the cast of The Archies, directed by the fantastic Zoya Akhtar."

The video features the cast and a catchy music track by Ankur Tiwari and the Islanders. It presents a glimpse into the world that Akhtar promises to bring to life for audiences around the world.

The film has the iconic gang of The Archies at the centre of it as it gears up to serve a musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves and everything young adult, it still promises to have something for every generation.

Produced by Zoya and Reema in collaboration with Archie Comics and Graphic India, The Archies has been written by Zoya, Reema and Ayesha Devitre.