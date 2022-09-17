Search icon
The Archies star Suhana Khan meets her doppelganger in Dubai, photo goes viral

While on vacation in Dubai with her mother Gauri Khan, her best friend Shanaya Kapoor, and Shanaya's mother Maheep Kapoor, Suhana Khan met Bareeha.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 06:49 AM IST

File photo

Suhana Khan's doppelganger posted a photo of her and Suhana on her Instagram. While on vacation in Dubai with her mother Gauri Khan, her best friend Shanaya Kapoor, and Shanaya's mother Maheep Kapoor, Suhana met Bareeha, a Pakistani influencer. They both smiled as they posed for a photograph outside. Bareeha wore a blue flowery jumpsuit and a little sling purse, while Suhana was wearing a white floral outfit. 

Bareeha captioned the post, “Finally met my doppelgänger @suhanakhan2. Here’s a side by side comparison for all the people who keep sending me her pictures in my DMs.” She used the hashtags #iamsrk #twinningandwinning #seeingdouble on the pictures. One of her fans commented, “FINALLLLLLLLY WHEN SISTER MET SISTER !! hahahaha i cannot believe this !!!” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bareeha (@bareeha)

Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are two of the most well-known and stunning star kids. Their social media activities and fashion statements frequently make news. They were recently spotted taking pictures with Kumod Raney, the CEO of Reign Beauty Bar in Dubai. 

Suhana and Shanaya Kapoor recently visited Kumod Raney, and photos of them are now going viral on social media. Suhana can be seen wearing a yellow dress, teamed up with a denim jacket. While Shanya opted for a crop top and pants. The photos have been shared by the official page of Reign Beauty Bar. Sharing the pictures, the page wrote, “We’re obsessed! Thank you for your beautiful visit Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor.” 

On the work front, Suhana Khan will debut with Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film The Archies. The film features Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda could be seen in a retro look. 

The Archies,  based on the iconic comic and set in the fictional town of Riverdale in the 60s, makes its way to India with Netflix and Tiger Baby. A video message from The Archies director Zoya Akhtar in conversation with the CEO of Archie Comics, Jon Goldwater was shared at Netflix Films Day in Mumbai, in anticipation of the first-ever Archie feature film. Singer and Music Supervisor of The Archies, Ankur Tewari with band - The Islanders presented a live musical showcase of the magical world of The Archies. 

 

