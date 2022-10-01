The Archies star Mihir Ahuja opens up on working with co-stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda

The Archies

The Archies, the highly anticipated Netflix film from director Zoya Akhtar, has actor Mihir Ahuja excited with anticipation. The Indian adaption, which takes place against the backdrop of the Anglo-Indian community in India, is hailed as a new spin on the 1960s' The Archies Comics. Mihir recently talked about working with Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.

When asked if he felt starry air with the starkids, he told Hindustan Times, “Bilkul bhi nahin (not at all)!”

“We all did workshops together. Everyone is a brilliant actor on set and our chemistry was great even during the workshop.”

“I am being very honest, it’s just like how I do masti with my every co-star. When we were shooting in Ooty, everyone was having fun. So there was nothing like that sort. Because we are all creators, actors and artists. So when we meet, we just want to create something (with our craft) irrespective of the background we come from, we don’t keep these things in mind. We are just happy working together,” he added.

Bollywood producer-director Zoya Akhtar shared a new poster of her upcoming film The Archies. Taking to Instagram, Zoya Akhtar's production house Tiger Baby Films shared a new poster which they captioned, "Someone asked to say Ar-cheese Arriving soon, only on Netflix."

In the new poster, the complete star cast of the film, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda could be seen in a retro look.

The Archies, based on the iconic comic and set in the fictional town of Riverdale in the 60s, makes its way to India with Netflix and Tiger Baby. A video message from The Archies director Zoya Akhtar in conversation with the CEO of Archie Comics, Jon Goldwater was shared at Netflix Films Day in Mumbai, in anticipation of the first-ever Archie feature film. Singer and Music Supervisor of The Archies, Ankur Tewari with band - The Islanders presented a live musical showcase of the magical world of The Archies.

Director and producer at Tiger Baby, Zoya Akhtar shared, "It's been an absolute honour to be asked to make an Indian adaptation and the first-ever film for this very iconic Archies franchise. This is a surreal experience since Archie Comics was a part of my childhood. It is super exciting to take these beloved characters and introduce them to a new generation but still keep the nostalgia of the original comic alive. We have set it in the Anglo-Indian community in India and can't wait to transport you to the magical, fictional town of Riverdale."