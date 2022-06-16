The Archies star Khushi Kapoor drops gorgeous photos in green mini dress, Suhana Khan reacts

Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Sister of Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film, slated to come out on Netflix in 2023, also marks the debuts of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

Khushi has been sharing some beautiful photos from the film's shoot from Ooty on her Instagram account. On Wednesday, June 15, the star kid shared beautiful clicks wearing a green checkered mini dress on her social media, which seems to be clicked from the film's sets as well.

Khushi displays her radiant smile in the first click and also flaunts her flower-shaped tattoo on her left elbow in first and second pictures. She didn't write anything in the caption and just added several green-coloured emojis such as cactus, leaf, and tree. Her photos instantly went viral on the internet.

Several Bollywood celebs have reacted to her pictures including her father Boney Kapoor who dropped four fire emojis below her post. Replying to him, Khushi also dropped four heart emojis. Boney's brother Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor also reacted to the photos by dropping heart emojis.



READ | The Archies: Boney Kapoor opens up about daughter Khushi Kapoor's debut in Zoya Akhtar's directorial

Even her co-star from The Archies, Suhana Khan took to the comments section and wrote, "Cuttteeee" along with a smiling face emoji. Khushi replied to her by writing " hehehe", adding a little angel emoji. Even Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay and Maheep and her cousin, dropped white heart emojis in the comments section.

Talking about The Archies, it is the fifth full-length feature film by Zoya Akhtar after making box office hits and critically appreciated movies namely Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy.