'I'm lucky that social media has been kind’: Aditi Saigal aka Dot on being most-engaged Gen Z actor-artiste on internet

Aditi Saigal has the highest social media engagement rate among all Gen Z Indian actor-artistes

Online engagement is the most correct benchmark to understand popularity, relevance and impact of a celebrity on social media these days. And by the looks of it, The Archies star Aditi Saigal aka Dot is ruling the roost there now. The performer is now the most engaged Gen Z actor-artiste of the country!

With a staggering engagement rate of 24-26 percent on her posts, Dot., who shot to fame with her performance as well as musical talent, has emerged as a breakthrough artiste of 2023. Discovered by Zoya Akhtar for her maiden OTT project, Aditi is a rare breed of talent who is dabbling in both acting and music. She composes, sings and writes the lyrics of all her songs.

Apart from acting in The Archies, Aditi has also performed in the film’s soundtrack, writing and singing all four Dear Diary themes picturised on Khushi Kapoor. She also lent her voice to the character of Betty (Khushi), singing and composing the song 'Asymmetrical'! She has also sung the other two chartbusters ‘Dhishoom Dhishoom’ and ‘Sunoh’. These two songs are amongst the top listened songs of India across all music platforms.

When asked about her ﻿popularity on the internet, she says, “I've always said that I've been lucky enough that social media has always been kind to me. Since the beginning, the kind of love I've gotten from people about my music has been nothing but heartwarming. I used to call it 'my little corner of the internet'. Of course, since The Archies, it's definitely expanding.”

Dot. further says, “Whether it's music, more films, or some other venture, it's hard not to look back at it all and be grateful to the people following along. Especially since I'm the kind of artist who often ignores sensible advice and does whatever in the world she feels like!”