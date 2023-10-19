The Archies song Sunoh shows Agastya singing for band, Suhana roller-skating, Khushi cycling in Riverdale

On Thursday, the makers of The Archies, released an upbeat song from the movie titled Sunoh. Created by musical duo Ankur Tewari and The Islanders, the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar and Dot.

On Thursday, the makers of The Archies, released an upbeat song from the movie titled Sunoh. Created by musical duo Ankur Tewari and The Islanders, the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar and Dot. The song is sung by Tejas Menon and Shivam Mahadevan and gives a sneek peek into the world of Archies.

Netizens also shared their views about the song and called it ‘addictive.’ One of the comments read, “musical masterpiece.” Another wrote, “amazing song with multitalented star cast.” Another wrote, “very charming, giving Hollywood music energy.”

Talking about the song, lyricist Javed Akhtar said "Writing 'Sunoh' was like unlocking a time capsule of the 1960s' rock and roll era. It's a musical experience that bridges the past and present, celebrating the enduring essence of this iconic period through melody and lyrics. Being a part of 'The Archies' has allowed me to rediscover the magic of an era that has deeply impacted generations."

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, said, "With ‘Sunoh’ we wanted to encapsulate the teenage soul of the 60’s. 'The Archies' is a celebration of that era. The song had to evoke simplicity, nostalgia but also a rebellion and idealism that could resonate with Gen Z today. Ankur and The Islanders are rock n’ roll boys at heart so they nailed it.”

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies boasts off an ensemble cast spearheaded by the emerging talents of Agastya Nanda, Dot., Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda. Set in captivating era of the 1960s, in fictional hill town of Riverdale, The film is produced by Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics and Graphic India and will be released worldwide on Netflix only on December 7, 2023.