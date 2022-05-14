The Archies: Shah Rukh Khan shares Suhana Khan's film teaser, pens motivational note for daughter

Shah Rukh Khan-The Archies

Shah Rukh Khan is a proud father as his daughter will make her on-screen debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial The Archies. The cast announcement promo has been released, and it gives a glimpse of Suhana with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and other lead cast members. SRK showed support to the team by sharing the teaser video on his Instagram.

Khan shared the video with an interesting story where he revealed that he used to rent Archie's Digest for 25 paise per day, and welcomed the fresh talents into the profession. He said, "From renting the Archie’s Digest for 25 paise per day from book rental stores to see @zoieakhtar make this come alive on screen….is just incredible. Wishing all the little ones the best as they take their first little steps into the most beautiful of professions."

Here's Shah Rukh Khan's post

An hour later, SRK shared the still of the leading cast with a motivational message for Suhana. Khan encouraged his daughter to be kind and be real. He also added that she will have to work deliberately in winning hearts.

Shah Rukh said, "And remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action!"

Check out SRK's message for Suhana

On Saturday, Zoya Akhtar confirmed The Archies cast which includes Suhana Khan, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. The Archies is produced by Akhtar and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti under their production house Tiger Baby. Suhana will be seen playing Veronica Lodge, while Khushi will feature as Betty Cooper.