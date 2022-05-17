Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

The Archies first look: Netizens say 'Bridgerton 2 has more Indian representation'

The Archies: On Saturday, May 14, Netflix India's official Instagram account published the first-look poster and a short teaser of the movie.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 17, 2022, 10:28 AM IST

The Archies first look: Netizens say 'Bridgerton 2 has more Indian representation'
The Archies/Official poster

The first poster and teaser of The Archies, which is directed by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, was released on Saturday (May 14). The movie will premiere exclusively on Netflix and will be released in 2023. The cast of Netflix and Tiger Baby's new production, The Archies, was revealed with the first look teaser released on May 14. This musical drama, set in the 1960s, is directed by Zoya Akhtar and features an exciting new cast.

On Saturday, May 14, Netflix India's official Instagram account published the first-look poster and a short teaser of the movie. The poster features the whole Archies gang, posing in a woodland environment in 1960s outfit.

READ: The Archies star Suhana Khan performs yoga asana to perfection, photo goes viral

 

Sharing the poster, they wrote, "Grab your picnic baskets and pick out your cutest outfits, we're going to greet Archie's gang. Presenting the cast of THE ARCHIES, a Zoya Akhtar film." While they captioned the video as, "The sun is out, the news is out! Come meet your new friends. Presenting to you the cast of The Archies, directed by the fantastic Zoya Akhtar."

Now ever since the first look poster and teaser have been launched, Twitter has been buzzing with memes and reactions to the upcoming film's cast. 

Netizens took to social media to express their opinion about the upcoming movie's cast and their first looks. "bhay this looks like a Myntra autumn sale ad," wrote a Twitter user. "They said You either die colonized or live long enough to become your colonizers," wrote another. "Bridgerton season 2 had more Indian representation than this," tweeted yet another user. 

Check out some tweets below:

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina will play pivotal roles in the film. The seven young performers will portray well-known characters from Archie Comics. The trailer, which features the characters and a catchy music track by Ankur Tiwari and the Islanders, gives viewers a glimpse into the universe that Akhtar promises to bring to life for them.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.