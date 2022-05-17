The Archies first look: Netizens say 'Bridgerton 2 has more Indian representation'

The Archies/Official poster

The first poster and teaser of The Archies, which is directed by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, was released on Saturday (May 14). The movie will premiere exclusively on Netflix and will be released in 2023. The cast of Netflix and Tiger Baby's new production, The Archies, was revealed with the first look teaser released on May 14. This musical drama, set in the 1960s, is directed by Zoya Akhtar and features an exciting new cast.

On Saturday, May 14, Netflix India's official Instagram account published the first-look poster and a short teaser of the movie. The poster features the whole Archies gang, posing in a woodland environment in 1960s outfit.

Sharing the poster, they wrote, "Grab your picnic baskets and pick out your cutest outfits, we're going to greet Archie's gang. Presenting the cast of THE ARCHIES, a Zoya Akhtar film." While they captioned the video as, "The sun is out, the news is out! Come meet your new friends. Presenting to you the cast of The Archies, directed by the fantastic Zoya Akhtar."

Now ever since the first look poster and teaser have been launched, Twitter has been buzzing with memes and reactions to the upcoming film's cast.

Netizens took to social media to express their opinion about the upcoming movie's cast and their first looks. "bhay this looks like a Myntra autumn sale ad," wrote a Twitter user. "They said You either die colonized or live long enough to become your colonizers," wrote another. "Bridgerton season 2 had more Indian representation than this," tweeted yet another user.

Check out some tweets below:

bhay this looks like a Myntra autumn sale ad https://t.co/cyFPdrJjwI — haarbor (@harbir29) May 14, 2022

They said You either die colonized or live long enough to become your colonizers https://t.co/bIK5YEcNTr — (@Shwetizle) May 14, 2022

Bridgerton season 2 had more Indian representation than this https://t.co/OmfXKR5tji — Manahil Saeed (@manahil__saeed) May 14, 2022

this is literally just an H&M ad guys https://t.co/hWcdTatJWY — buns (@bunsh1e) May 14, 2022

Sun is out. Looks like they never spent out in sun. All are white, if there was no background hindi song then it could easily pass as foreign film. This perfect rich OCs gaze where they don't have friends of colour. Purely aesthetics with nepotism.

Bahut struggle hai inka bhi. https://t.co/sSYMvgmSw0 — Kaala Seth (@4m_raj) May 14, 2022

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina will play pivotal roles in the film. The seven young performers will portray well-known characters from Archie Comics. The trailer, which features the characters and a catchy music track by Ankur Tiwari and the Islanders, gives viewers a glimpse into the universe that Akhtar promises to bring to life for them.