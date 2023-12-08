The Archies' Dot. aka Aditi Saigal opens up making Bollywood, musical debut with Zoya Akhtar film: 'It feels wonderful'

The Archies' Dot. aka Aditi Saigal opens up on her experience of making Bollywood as well as musical debut with Zoya Akhtar's film.

Zoya Akhtar's much-awaited film, The Archies, was released on Netflix on December 7. The film opened to mixed reviews from the audience. Apart from the star kids, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor, another actress who is receiving rave reviews for her performance is Dot. aka Aditi Saigal. The actress not only made her acting but also her musical debut with the film and recently opened up about the same.

Talking about the appreciation for her performance in The Archies, the actress said in a statement, “It feels wonderful to receive all this love and appreciation for my role in The Archies. Zoya has sparked such a curiosity in me about the film world, I can't wait to explore it deeper and see how my career can take shape through both acting and music. Coming from musical roots, Archies seemed like the perfect jumping-off point for me since I got to contribute musically/lyrically (through 'Dear Diary' 'Asymmetrical' and 'Sunoh'), as well as my role on screen playing the headstrong Ethel.”

She added, “I could not have asked for a better debut, and will aspire to express myself through both these creative fields. After two incredible years working on sets, rehearsing like mad, and learning the ropes - all I'm left with is gratitude. Gratitude to have worked with a visionary like Zoya, gratitude for the incredible cast, crew, and music team, gratitude for the lovely people connecting with the work.”

Other than Aditi Saigal, the film also marks the Bollywood debut of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda. The film is helmed by Zoya Akhtar who also produced the film with Reema Kagti under Tiger Baby Films and Sharad Devarajan under Graphic India. The film is an Indian adaption to The Archies comic and is available to watch on Netflix.