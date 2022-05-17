The Archies: Boney Kapoor opens up about daughter Khushi Kapoor's debut in Zoya Akhtar's directorial

Boney Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor/Twitter

Late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor will soon be seen making her Hindi film industry debut with Zoya Akhtar directed, The Archies. And Boney Kapoor couldn't be more proud of his daughter!

Expressing his excitement and stating that the film is the "perfect launch" for his daughter, Boney Kapoor told Etimes in an exclusive chat that The Archies is a "dream project" keeping in mind the target audience of films these days which is the youth. "Young audiences are basically movie buffs. This film also has the advantage of taking the older generation audiences on a nostalgic trip, because all of us have been big fans of Archie. It is a double whammy. The youngsters in any case will revel in the iconic world of The Archies," Boney Kapoor told the publication.

READ: The Archies first look: Netizens say 'Bridgerton 2 has more Indian representation'

When asked if Khushi always wanted to be an actor and follow in the footsteps of her late mother, Sridevi, Boney said that children don't always know about their ambitions from the beginning. He said that when they cross the age of 19-20, they become clear about what they want to become. He further added, "Who doesn’t like glamour? Who doesn’t like getting attention? Everyone in the world likes it whether it is in the entertainment field, academic field or sports world."

Speaking about Khushi prepping to be an actor and pursuing a course abroad, Boney Kapoor revealed that Khushi expressed the desire to be an actor after her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor started shooting for Dhadak in 2018. "That’s why we sent her to New York Film School in 2019. If Sridevi was around, she would have supported her like she supported Janhvi," Boney told ETimes.

He further added that he would support all four of his kids -- Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi, in whatever that is they want to do.