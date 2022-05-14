The Archies: Aryan Khan shares FIRST post after drug controversy, wishes baby sister Suhana

Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan posted for the first time after his drug controversy to wish his baby sister Suhana Khan for her on-screen debut film The Archies. Aryan shared an image of the film's poster on his Instagram stories, and he appreciated the teaser and the looks of the cast.

In his story, Aryan wished his younger sister and said, "Best of luck baby sister. Go kick some ass (shoe emoji)." He further appreciated other cast members like Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and others by adding, "Teaser look awesome. Everyone looks great. All of you will kill it."

Here's the Aryan Khan post

For the unversed, Aryan was inactive on social media for 9 months. His last post was uploaded on August 15, 2021. Aryan went off social media while battling the infamous Drug Arrest case. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) made arrests including that of star child Aryan Khan back on October 3, 2021, booking him under relevant sections of the NDPS Act (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) for conspiracy, possession, sale, purchase and illicit trafficking of banned substances. On October 28, Aryan Khan was granted bail in the Mumbai drugs case by the Bombay High Court. Earlier in December, the Bombay High Court relieved Aryan Khan, who was arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case, from appearing before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every week. However, the court had directed him to appear before Delhi`s Special Investigation Team (SIT) whenever summoned.

Speaking about The Archies, on Saturday, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar released the teaser of her next directorial to much fanfare. Shah Rukh Khan turned emotional on seeing his daughter's debut film and he shared the teaser on his Instagram with a motivational post. SRK shared a few tips with Suhana that would help in building her career. Khan also asked her to stay real and humble.