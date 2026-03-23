The 50 winner: Shiv Thakare shares first reaction after beating Mr Faisu, Kaka, Krishna Shroff to lift winner's trophy: 'You don't need to fight to be heard'

The 50 Grand Finale was aired on Sunday, March 22, and Shiv Thakare emerged as the winner of the maiden season, creating history. His fan from Hingoli, Maharashtra, took away the prize money of Rs 50 lakh. Read on to know more about him.

The 50 held its grand finale on Sunday, March 22, and Shiv Thakare emerged as the winner, beating Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu), Kaka, Krishna Shroff, and Rajat Dalal, in its debut season. The 50 brought 50 celebrities under one roof, making The 50 a genre-defining reality show. Controlled by the commanding presence of the Lion, the show unfolded as a large-scale social experiment where survival depended not just on strength, but on strategy, relationships, and adaptability. Among the 50 contestants, Shiv Thakare’s journey stood out, overcoming the tough journey with resilience, consistency, and a sharp understanding of the game.

What was The 50 Grand Finale task?

In one of the most intense arena tasks of the season, Lion introduced a challenge that required players to navigate a complex maze, complete four mini tasks, collect keys, and finally unlock and assemble a massive Lion face puzzle at the centre. The contestants had to first knock down hanging buckets using balls to retrieve a key, cross a broken bridge using planks to reach another suspended key, break through three walls to secure the third key, and finally navigate a zig-zag pole setup to retrieve the last key tied to a rope. Once all keys were collected, players had to climb a ladder, unlock multiple locks, and assemble a large 3D Lion face puzzle, a task that tested both mental sharpness and patience.

Kaka went first, and he struggled with breaking barriers and lost his way at times. The final puzzle proved especially challenging due to its size and similar-looking pieces, but with some help from fellow contestants, he managed to complete it. Krishna followed with better speed in navigating the maze but faced major hurdles during the lock-opening stage, something she had previously struggled with. Despite taking time to figure it out and getting visibly frustrated, especially with distractions from Archana, she eventually completed the puzzle with guidance from Lakshay.

Shiv entered with a clear strategy and strong pace. With directions from Prince and quick decision-making, he moved efficiently through the maze. Even after briefly struggling to locate the final key, he recovered quickly and went on to solve the puzzle independently, finishing with confidence.

Faisu also delivered a strong performance, matching Shiv’s pace in the maze. However, constant noise and distractions from other players affected his rhythm, forcing him to ask others to stay quiet. Despite losing some time, he stayed focused and completed the puzzle swiftly, determined to give his best. In the end, Lion declared Shiv and Faisu as the fastest performers and announced Shiv as the winner of the challenge and the season, lauding his dominance in both strategy and execution.

Shiv Thakare's fan who took away the prize money

Adding an emotional layer to the victory, The 50 also rewarded a loyal viewer, a lucky fan, Sitaram Pralhad Aghav, from Hingoli, Maharashtra, for consistently supporting Shiv Thakare throughout the season. Sitaram, who's a farmer, walked away with a grand prize of Rs 50 lakh.

Shiv Thakare on winning The 50

Reflecting on the win, Shiv Thakare said, "The 50 was a completely new experience for me, and I wanted to show a different side of Shiv Thakare, one that believes you don’t need to shout or fight to be heard. You can play with heart, stay true to yourself, and still win. Being the winner of the very first season, especially among 50 strong players, is something that will always be remembered, and that makes me incredibly happy. This was also a game of alliances, and I’m proud that my people stood strong with me throughout."

Also read: Exclusive: Ahead of The 50 Grand Finale, Ridhi Dogra hits back at Shiny Doshi's 'Dogli Dogra' comment: 'Emotions can run high'

He further added, "Coming from humble beginnings to winning one of India’s biggest reality shows feels surreal, like my own life story unfolding as a film. I’ve truly enjoyed every moment of this journey, and I’m grateful for all the love and support. This win is as much mine as it is for my fans, and I’m especially happy that one of them will be taking home Rs 50 lakh. I’m overwhelmed and excited for what’s ahead."